Good Morning,
>> Round of applause all around. In the last 24 hours, 401Gives raised $2,162,965 for 420 organizations across the state! Some of the biggest fundraisers in Newport County included the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (more than $75,000), Newport County YMCA (more than $14,000), and Lucy’s Hearth (more than $12,000). Check out how your favorite local nonprofits did at www.401gives.org.
>> 12,000 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org today at 5 pm. This is the largest batch of vaccine appointments in Rhode Island to date. The vaccine is currently available statewide for people who are 60 to 64, people who are 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, and people who were previously eligible in Phase 1.
>> On Monday, people 50 to 59 years of age will be eligible to register to get vaccinated at vaccination sites in Rhode Island.
>> Governor Dan McKee yesterday announced plans for a new rental assistance program for eligible Rhode Island renters struggling to pay their rent or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Story
>> Island Cinemas reopens today. Story
>> This Day in History: Musician Leon Wilkeson was born on March 2, 1952, in Newport. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL, and went on to become the main bass player in the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd in the 1970s, the heydey of the band. Story
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Friday, April 2, 2021
~ Happy Birthday today to Deborah Ruggiero and Courtney van Beuren!
Weather Forecast
Today - Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NW wind 8 to 11 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:42 am and 5:30 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 76% lighting.
Things To Do
Nothing scheduled
Live Music & Entertainment
6 pm to 9 pm – Somethin’ Else at Localz in Tiverton
8 pm to 12 am – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
9 pm to 12 am – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
