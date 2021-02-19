What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, February 19

Good Morning,

28. That is how many days remain until the first day of spring (March 20). For folks who really don’t enjoy winter and/or snow, take comfort in knowing that Daylight Saving Time starts in just 23 days (March 14).

Snowfall So Far: According to National Weather Service weather spotters, the following snow accumulation snow totals were recorded yesterday. Snow and precipitation are expected to continue today.

February 20, 2003: A generation has now passed since that terrible night in 2003 when so many of us were changed forever. WUN contributor Thom Cahir reflects and remembers this morning - The Station Fire – 18 Years Later, A Call to Action

Black History Month: Keith Stokes has joined us with several stories this month to help broaden the stories and interest in our African heritage and history in Newport. This week, he tells us about The origins of Newport’s African Heritage Tennis Club.

Vaccine Postpone: Due to the winter weather, the City of Newport’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for today at the CCRI Campus, has been postponed until tomorrow. Everyone with an appointment on Friday will be able to receive a vaccination at the same time on Saturday.

What's Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Alison Bortone, Dwayne Paiva, Mary Key, and Tony Moreno!

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory until February 19, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Snow likely before 1 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight - Snow and freezing rain likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 2 am and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NE wind 9 to 11 kt. Snow likely before 1 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind around 10 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Snow likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of snow after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 5:25 pm

High tide at 12:40 am & 1:03 pm | Low tide at 6:28 am & 6:16 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 7 days, 43% lighting

Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

2 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals

The Latest WUN Headlines

The Station Fire – 18 Years Later, A Call to Action

City of Newport’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Friday at CCRI postponed until Saturday

LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

Aquidneck Land Trust adds Ellen Bowman and Dr. Martha McConnell to its board of trustees

Black History Month: The origins of Newport’s African Heritage Tennis Club

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Representative Lauren Carson discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Now Hiring: 105+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health COVID-19 Press Conference (Feb. 18 at 1 pm)

How much snow are we going to get? Snow accumulation forecast roundup

Obituary: Roger Leslie Englander

Obituary: Joseph “Joey D” DeSilvia

Obituary: Lewis R. Perry

Elsewhere

NUWC - NUWC Division Newport military detachment members honored with several awards

URI Today - Drought, pandemic affected local water quality in 2020

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 18. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

One More Thing

Businesses across Newport County are beginning to staff up for warmer and brighter days ahead. There are more than 100 local businesses hiring right now in the Newport area. See the list here.

Thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,

~ Ryan

