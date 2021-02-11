What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, February 11

Good Morning,

It’s Thursday, so that means it’s “COVID-19 information day”. At 1 pm, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will host a press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. At 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will meet to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. We’ll carry both meetings live on our website as they happen.

Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting last night. What’s Up Newp has a recap of the meeting (video and look how the votes went down) here (FYI - everything related to food trucks was continued to their next meeting).

For updates on the water main break/precautionary boil water advisory, keep an eye here - Water main break impacting water pressure across Newport, Precautionary boil water advisory issued

Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until the end of today to apply for more than $270,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.

RIDOH reported yesterday 430 new positive cases, 12 new fatalities, and 238 hospitalizations. 127,857 total doses of the vaccine have been administered.

RIDOH also reported yesterday that Newport County had 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last week - 83 were in Newport, 54 in Middletown, 44 in Tiverton, 30 in Portsmouth, 6 in Jamestown, and 3 in Little Compton.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Geremie Callaghan, Brett Azar, and Matt Wojichowski!

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of light snow, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - NNW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of light snow before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 5:15 pm

High tide at 7:27 am & 7:45 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 1:35 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 1% lighting

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

That’s going to do it for this morning. Big reminder for all those who celebrate - Valentine’s Day is this Sunday (shop local and/or dine local)!

Have a great Thursday,

~ Ryan

