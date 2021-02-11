What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, February 11
Newport City Council continues food truck licenses, changes to their next meeting.
Good Morning,
It’s Thursday, so that means it’s “COVID-19 information day”. At 1 pm, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will host a press briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. At 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will meet to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. We’ll carry both meetings live on our website as they happen.
Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting last night. What’s Up Newp has a recap of the meeting (video and look how the votes went down) here (FYI - everything related to food trucks was continued to their next meeting).
For updates on the water main break/precautionary boil water advisory, keep an eye here - Water main break impacting water pressure across Newport, Precautionary boil water advisory issued
Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until the end of today to apply for more than $270,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.
RIDOH reported yesterday 430 new positive cases, 12 new fatalities, and 238 hospitalizations. 127,857 total doses of the vaccine have been administered.
RIDOH also reported yesterday that Newport County had 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last week - 83 were in Newport, 54 in Middletown, 44 in Tiverton, 30 in Portsmouth, 6 in Jamestown, and 3 in Little Compton.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Geremie Callaghan, Brett Azar, and Matt Wojichowski!
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of light snow, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Today - NNW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of light snow before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 5:15 pm
High tide at 7:27 am & 7:45 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 1:35 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 1% lighting
Things To Do
Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
4 pm - Newport Housing Authority
4:30 pm - Newport City Council
6 pm - Jamestown School Committee
6:30 pm - Newport Waterfront Commission
7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
7 pm - Tiverton Budget Committee
7 pm - Little Compton Housing Trust
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 11 at 1 pm)
4:30 pm - LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Meeting – COVID update and Planning Board appointment (Feb. 11 at 4:30 pm)
The Latest WUN Headlines
VIDEO & RECAP: Newport City Council – Regular Meeting (Feb. 10)
“Dear Evan Hansen” College Essay Writing Challenge Announced
Water main break impacting water pressure across Newport, Precautionary boil water advisory issued
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce issues statement on proposed minimum wage increase
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
The Public’s Radio runs three-part series on development in Newport’s North End
DEM seeking proposals to farm parcels of state-owned land in Tiverton, South Kingstown, and Coventry
The Latest Local Obituaries
Popular WUN Stories Right Now
Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes on February 17
Water main break impacting water pressure across Newport, Precautionary boil water advisory issued
Now Hiring: 55 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 30 - Feb. 7)
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.
That’s going to do it for this morning. Big reminder for all those who celebrate - Valentine’s Day is this Sunday (shop local and/or dine local)!
Have a great Thursday,
~ Ryan
|4
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.