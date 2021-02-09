What's Up In Newport County Today: Tuesday, February 9

Good Morning!

The deadline to submit mail ballot applications for the March 2 statewide special referenda election is today. Mail ballot applications must be received by election officials by 4 p.m. on February 9, not postmarked.

Speaking of, the Newport Democratic City Committee will be hosting a chat this evening at 7:15 pm with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss the seven bonds that will appear on the March 2 ballot.

WJAR has a look back at the bizarre incident in Jamestown on Saturday. Fire drill in Jamestown involved mutual aid, but were responding departments notified?

Another one of Portsmouth's historical remnants recently went under the wrecking ball, Portsmouth Times reports on the demolition of The Borden-Macomber House.

We’ve got a few more snowflakes on the way today.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Kelsey Morgan, Brendon Winter, Darci Buchanan, and JoAnn Houle!

Weather Forecast

Today - Snow, mainly after noon. High near 35. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight - Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Snow, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 5:12 pm

High tide at 5:49 am & 6:10 pm | Low tide at 12:18 pm & 11:43 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 9% lighting

Things To Do

2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market Valentine’s Pop-Up Market

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Today is National Pizza Day! Leading up to this day last year (p.c.

pre-covid), we asked, “Who makes the best slice in Newport?” and over 1,500 of your submitted your votes over the course of two weeks. With more than 25% of the vote, there was a clear winner.

Check out our poll from last year for some inspiration or just to see where your favorite pizza place landed.

