What's Up In Newport County Today: Tuesday, February 9
A few more inches of snow is on the way, but it's ok, because it's National Pizza Day!
Good Morning!
The deadline to submit mail ballot applications for the March 2 statewide special referenda election is today. Mail ballot applications must be received by election officials by 4 p.m. on February 9, not postmarked.
Speaking of, the Newport Democratic City Committee will be hosting a chat this evening at 7:15 pm with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss the seven bonds that will appear on the March 2 ballot.
WJAR has a look back at the bizarre incident in Jamestown on Saturday. Fire drill in Jamestown involved mutual aid, but were responding departments notified?
Another one of Portsmouth's historical remnants recently went under the wrecking ball, Portsmouth Times reports on the demolition of The Borden-Macomber House.
We’ve got a few more snowflakes on the way today.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Kelsey Morgan, Brendon Winter, Darci Buchanan, and JoAnn Houle!
Weather Forecast
Today - Snow, mainly after noon. High near 35. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight - Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Snow, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 5:12 pm
High tide at 5:49 am & 6:10 pm | Low tide at 12:18 pm & 11:43 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 9% lighting
Things To Do
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market Valentine’s Pop-Up Market
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
2 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
5 pm – Newport School Committee
5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6 pm – Middletown Town Council
6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
The Latest WUN Headlines
LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays
Newport City Hall will be open for early voting beginning Feb. 10
What’s Up in Newport County this week: Feb. 8 – 14
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Jan. 30 – Feb. 7)
Sweepstakes to win 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth closes on February 17
Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21
CCRI’s newly-launched Community Health Lab provides real-time teaching in home healthcare setting
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Rhode Island snowfall totals: See how much snow fell around the state (February 7)
NDCC will host a virtual call with the Secretary of State, State Treasurer on Tuesday
Recent Local Obituaries
That’s all for now.
Today is National Pizza Day! Leading up to this day last year (p.c.
pre-covid), we asked, “Who makes the best slice in Newport?” and over 1,500 of your submitted your votes over the course of two weeks. With more than 25% of the vote, there was a clear winner.
Check out our poll from last year for some inspiration or just to see where your favorite pizza place landed.
Thanks for reading until the end, I will see you out there.
~ Ryan
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.