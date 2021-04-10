What's Up in Newport County today: April 10 - 11

Good Morning,

>> Governor Dan McKee will host a bill-signing ceremony for the Act on Climate on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport today at 12:30 pm. The Governor will be joined outside on the pier by Attorney General Peter Neronha, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, Providence, North Providence), Representative Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), and Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Chairwoman, Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture. Read The Full Story

>> Psyched to hear Newport Folk and Jazz are returning? Missing live shows as much as we are? Wanna know what’s up on the local concert scene?

Well, things are slowly getting back to normal… with an emphasis on the word “slowly.” (It’s likely to be more than a year before things are truly “normal” in the concert industry.)

On the heels the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals officially announcing a return this summer, we checked in with a few local establishments to learn more about their re-opening plans. Read The Full Story

>> Now that the weather is warming up, people are getting vaccinated and more places are opening to larger crowds, there are plenty of things to do in South County this weekend. Read The Full Story

Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11

The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com

Green Animals will open for the 2021 season on April 16

RI Delegation announces $724K EDA grant for 401 Tech Bridge to support economic recovery

Jamestown Arts Center welcomes new programs, events this spring

Black Pants White Socks debuts this weekend at The Social in Tiverton

Department of Health provides weekly ‘Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update’

Governor McKee will sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday

Out and About in South County

Now Hiring – DEM: Lifeguards, groundskeepers, and other seasonal positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds

Live music slowly returning to the region

Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Friday, April 9

Boston Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 Tanglewood Season

