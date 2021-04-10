What's Up in Newport County today: April 10 - 11
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Good Morning,
>> Governor Dan McKee will host a bill-signing ceremony for the Act on Climate on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport today at 12:30 pm. The Governor will be joined outside on the pier by Attorney General Peter Neronha, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, Providence, North Providence), Representative Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), and Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown), Chairwoman, Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture. Read The Full Story
>> Psyched to hear Newport Folk and Jazz are returning? Missing live shows as much as we are? Wanna know what’s up on the local concert scene?
Well, things are slowly getting back to normal… with an emphasis on the word “slowly.” (It’s likely to be more than a year before things are truly “normal” in the concert industry.)
On the heels the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals officially announcing a return this summer, we checked in with a few local establishments to learn more about their re-opening plans. Read The Full Story
>> Now that the weather is warming up, people are getting vaccinated and more places are opening to larger crowds, there are plenty of things to do in South County this weekend. Read The Full Story
>> ICYMI: What’s Up Newp Stories Relevant To This Weekend
17 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (April 9 – 11)
Black Pants White Socks debuts this weekend at The Social in Tiverton
Governor McKee will sign Act on Climate bill in Newport on Saturday
Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18 with crave-worthy deals
Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10
Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11
~ Happy Birthday on Saturday to Edward McPherson and Sarah DeSouza!
~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Beth Pitman, Lyn Bernadyn, Jason Michalski, Alex Brandariz, and Kristin Love Hervieux!
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday - Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - ENE wind around 10 kt. Showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Saturday
Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:21 pm | 13 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:42 am & 8 pm | Low tide at 1:13 am & 1:12 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 4% lighting.
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:21 pm | 13 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:42 am & 8 pm | Low tide at 1:13 am & 1:12 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
Ongoing
Saturday
8 am to 12 pm – Paint Recycling Event at Second Beach
9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
9:30 am to 11 am – Tour Des Jonquilles – Daffodil Ride
10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop +Brunch at Nomi Park
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am – Corvette Club of Western Mass. visits Newport Car Museum
11 am – Braman Cemetery Clean-Up
2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruises aboard the Coastal Queen
Sunday
10 am to 5 pm –Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
2:05 pm to 3:55 pm –Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruises aboard the Coastal Queen
Live Music & Entertainment
Saturday
4:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
8:30 pm – Stu Sinclair at One Pelham East
9 pm – Erika Van Pelt Duo
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
All Weekend
City & Government
Saturday
We’ll See You Out There
