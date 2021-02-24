What's Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, February 24

Good Morning,

~ Newport City Council hosted a workshop last night with the Planning Board and Smart Growth America to discuss equitable development in Newport. Watch it here.

~ Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a regular council meeting at 6:30 pm. Among the items on the agenda are a Special Events License for a Fireworks Display at Bailey’s Beach Club on July 3; Food Truck Licenses, Permits, and ordinances; a Resolution approving the issuance of $106,500,000 General Obligation bonds for Pell School addition and new Rogers High School, and a liquor license transfer (Mission is transferring its Class BL license to Boru). Watch the meeting live on What’s Up Newp or our Facebook Page as it happens.

~ The Newport Performing Arts Center continues its free online music series with a performance by classical guitarist Victor Main this evening at 8 pm.

~ Secretary of State Gorbea is reminding Rhode Island voters who requested a mail ballot for the March 2 statewide special election that all ballots must be received by the Board of Elections or placed in a secure elections drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. Ballots postmarked on or before March 2 but received after the deadline will not be accepted. Voters also have the choice of voting early in-person or voting at the polls on Election Day.

~ Food News: Zeldas reopens for the season on March 4.

~ More Food News: Newport Restaurant Week will return April 9 - 18.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Onne van der Wal, Dylan Conley, and Jaida Hamilton.

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 24, 07:00 PM EST until February 25, 04:00 PM EST

Today - W wind 8 to 13 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 12 to 16 kt becoming W after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 5:31 pm

High tide at 5:21 am & 5:44 pm | Low tide at 11:40 am & 11:17 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 87% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Council Meeting

The Latest WUN Headlines

Secretary Gorbea: It’s time to start returning Special Election Mail Ballots

Watch Live: Newport City Council Workshop with the Planning Board and Smart Growth America (Feb. 23 at 5 pm)

Black History Month: This stone was cut by Pompe Stevens

Newport Mansions announce 2021 schedule; Marble House to open, Breakers to close March 1

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

FirstWorks CARTOGRAPHY Spotlights Stories of Young Refugees Through Theater

People’s Credit Union donates $10,000 to East Bay Community Action Program

PursueCare partners with Herren Project to increase access to low-barrier telehealth addiction treatment

Letter: Pell design-build team recommended by School Building Committee

NPAC presents Classical Guitarist Victor Main in free online performance

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 23. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WJAR - Sheriffs help with vaccine appointment transportation in Newport

WJAR - Police: Former Middletown cemetery employee charged with 'desecrating' graves

Rhode Island Inno - Here's how E. Frances Paper transformed a dealership's garage in Middletown into an industrial-chic workspace

Portsmouth Times - Portsmouth schools’ first draft budget seeks $1M more for FY22

RI Monthly - Rhody Maker: A Behind-the-Scenes Look into Lazuli Handcrafted with Erika Young

One Last Thing

Every year, the Providence Preservation Society takes nominations from the public to help build its Most Endangered Properties list. In addition to the usual suspects — the Superman Building, the Crook Point Bascule Bridge, and old buildings in disrepair or disuse — the entire City of Providence made the list this year due to the threat that climate crisis presents to Rhode Island’s riverine and bay-buffered capital. ecoRI has the full story here.

Are there other communities creating lists of Most Endangered Properties? What do you think of doing it in your city/town? Comment below.

Have a good Wednesday,

~ Ryan

