Good Morning,

>> Governor McKee will announce his Lt. Governor nominee this morning at 10 am. According to multiple media reports, McKee plans to nominate Providence City Council President Sabina Matos.

>> As Women’s History Month ends, we continue to recognize the incredible contributions by so many Rhode Island women in every aspect of our lives. Today, we want to mention several women who have been remarkable in what they’ve accomplished. This is just a small sampling of the remarkable women that have called Rhode Island home. [Story]

>> Where were you during the flood of 2010? It was 11 years ago today that flooding crippled parts of the state and shut down the Warwick Mall and other businesses for months. [Story]

>> 401Gives, Rhode Island’s statewide day of giving, is tomorrow! Yesterday we had the chance to have a conversation with Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) about 401Gives and the ongoing work at the MLK Center. [Watch Interview]

>> Speaking of the MLK Center, throughout April The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will run its annual Ton of Love food drive to benefit the food pantry at the MLK Center. [Story]

>> Newport City Council will host a workshop this evening at 5 pm for the purpose of discussing food trucks in the city. [Story]

Have a good Wednesday,

~ Ryan

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Wednesday, March 31

~ Happy Birthday today to Jamie Lehane, Steven Rodrigues, Bill Willis, Lawrence Hawkins, Allie Mosher, and Don Farias!

Photo Of The Day: kara_ann322

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight - Rain before 2 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 am and 3 am, then rain after 3 am. Patchy dense fog after 9 pm. Low around 47. South wind 11 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 31, 10:00 AM EDT until March 31, 10:00 PM EDT

Today - S wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of rain after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 10 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Rain before 2 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 am and 3 am, then rain after 3 am. Patchy dense fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 41°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 7:10 pm | 12 hours and 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:36 am & 11:02 pm | Low tide at 4:01 am and 3:58 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 92% lighting.

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Middletown

Little Compton

Jamestown

6 pm - Jamestown School Committee

The Latest WUN Headlines

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Greater Newport Chamber to host food drive for the MLK Center throughout April

Women’s History Month: Celebrating remarkable women

This Day in RI History: March 31, 2010, Record-breaking floods devastate the region

Wickford in Bloom returning June 26 – 27

Coventry, Westerly, West Greenwich, and South Kingstown to host special elections on May 4

Restore Greater Newport asks General Assembly to preserve Real Jobs RI in the upcoming budget

WATCH | A conversation with Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of MLK Center

WATCH: A conversation with Cortney Nicolato, President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island (April 1 at 12 pm)

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

Elsewhere

Ida Lewis featured in The extraordinary lives of America’s ‘bravest women’ [National Geographic]

Sen. Jonathon Acosta and Rep. José F. Batista have introduced legislation to significantly reform current police practices and prevent misconduct. [General Assembly]

During the first 11 months of 2020, 256 Rhode Islanders lost their lives to a fentanyl-involved overdose, accounting for 73% of all overdose deaths during this time. [Department of Health]

Support What’s Up Newp

Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort. It takes a dedicated crew and a loyal readership working together to make it happen. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting us today!

When you support What’s Up Newp, you support your community.

Support Our Work

Give a gift subscription