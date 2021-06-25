What's Up in Newport County Today: June 25

Like local businesses, our locally owned, independent newsroom depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage? Become a supporter for the price of one latte.

Support What's Up Newp

Good Morning, today is Friday, June 25.

The state budget bill approved by the House of Representatives today includes funding to renovate and reopen the State Police barracks in Portsmouth. The plan would return 14 troopers to the barracks once the Depression-era brick building has been renovated. More Details

Third Beach is closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels. More Details

Green Animals Topiary Garden will be buzzing beginning today when David Rogers’ Big Bugs takes over. The exhibit is on display through Sunday, October 3. More details

In the market for a new home? Here are 19 homes hosting open houses this weekend.

This summer, 2021, Innovate Newport will host a program called “The Blue & You: Understanding Our Blue Economy.” Every Thursday beginning July 8, Innovate Newport will host an in-person event in which an audience can hear from experts in various sectors of The Blue Economy such as marine trades, defense, blue tech, tourism & recreation, offshore wind, and research/education. This is a FREE event. Registration is required. Click HERE to register for the first session, The Blue Ecosystem.

New Zealand’s Davis Cup World Group 1 tie vs Korea, Republic on September 17 & 18 will be held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. With New Zealand’s borders closed to international visitors due to COVID-19, a neutral host was required, and the Hall of Fame offered their support. More Details

Time to join Newport In Bloom’s City-wide garden and container competition. Entries can be downloaded from or filled in online at newportinbloom.org

The entry deadline is July 18 and the Awards Ceremony is August 17 at the Horseshoe at the Tennis Hall of Fame. For further information contact Kiki McMahan @ 743-9684 or Kmcmahan2@cox.net

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and 11 am. Patchy fog between 3 pm and 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy dense fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - E wind 5 to 8 kt becoming S in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers between 10 am and 11 am. Patchy fog before 2 pm, then Patchy fog between 3 pm and 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Patchy dense fog after 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:54 am & 9:21 pm | Low tide at 2:42 am & 2:12 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 15 days, 100% lighting.

Current Beach Closures

Mackeral Cove Beach (Jamestown)

Third Beach (Middletown)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

King Park Music Series- Melissa Chaplin Family & Mel

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Outcry at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Yacht Club Rejects from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Block Island Airport Gallery featuring the work of Smithfield artist Allison Bianco

Affordable housing fund moves forward in the budget, bill

BankNewport hosts virtual Financial Education Fair for local high school students

State budget includes funds to reopen Portsmouth State Police barracks

RIDOH recommends closing Third Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels

Food, Music and Culture in South County this Weekend

New Zealand vs Korea, Republic Davis Cup Tie to be held at International Tennis Hall of Fame in September

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: June 25 – 27

19 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 25 – 27)

State budget bill includes a new pilot program to house, help chronically homeless

Mermaid Masterpieces now offering scavenger hunts in Newport

International Tennis Hall of Fame: TeamFAME students thrive in a challenging year

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

Nantucket Community Sailing to take over Sail to Prevail program [The Inquirer and Mirror]

RI House passes $13.1 billion budget [The Public’s Radio]

Organizers of Newport Out describe more R.I. towns ‘embracing local Pride events’ [The Public’s Radio]

URI Pharmaceutical Development Institute partners with RI Bio on innovative workforce training program [URI Today]

We’ll See You Out There

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter