What's Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 17

Good Morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

>> As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, no one exemplifies the accomplishments of women and the Irish more than Florence K. Murray, who distinguished herself in the military, in government, and in the courtroom. Frank Prosnitz with the full story - Celebrating Florence K. Murray on this St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month

>> The Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senate Environment and Agriculture Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable. Full Story

>> Rhode Island Senate yesterday approved legislation to allow seniors to put their time and skills to good use helping their cities and towns, while reducing their property taxes. The legislation, which will now go to the House of Representatives, would authorize cities and towns to establish programs to offer tax credits to property owners age 60 and over in exchange for volunteer hours. While each city and town adopting the program could set its own parameters, the legislation would allow them to let seniors earn up to $1,500 off their property taxes. Full Story

>> On Thursday, Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson and a workshop at 5 pm where they will discuss homestead exemption.

>> St. Patrick's Day Grab 'n Go Meal: Stop by the MLK Community Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm today for a delicious grab 'n go meal. This meal is COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE for the Newport County community. More details

>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area. Job Opportunities

>> Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold last week. Recent real estate sales, transactions

>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point reopens for the season on Saturday. More info

>> Sushi Pop-Up: Thursday - Sunday night at Stoneacre Garden.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Patrick Donovan, Katie Imswiler, Bobby Forster, and Kristin Clarke!

~ Today is St. Patrick’s Day!

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from March 19, 02:00 AM EDT until March 20, 02:00 AM EDT

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm

High tide at 11:17 am & 11:31 pm | Low tide at 4:31 am & 4:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 12% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

6 pm – LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Photo Of The Day

capturedbycarmen: Slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

Sláinte chugat,

~ Ryan

