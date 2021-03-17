What's Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 17
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island today.
Good Morning and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
>> As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day today, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, no one exemplifies the accomplishments of women and the Irish more than Florence K. Murray, who distinguished herself in the military, in government, and in the courtroom. Frank Prosnitz with the full story - Celebrating Florence K. Murray on this St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month
>> The Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senate Environment and Agriculture Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to update Rhode Island’s climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable. Full Story
>> Rhode Island Senate yesterday approved legislation to allow seniors to put their time and skills to good use helping their cities and towns, while reducing their property taxes. The legislation, which will now go to the House of Representatives, would authorize cities and towns to establish programs to offer tax credits to property owners age 60 and over in exchange for volunteer hours. While each city and town adopting the program could set its own parameters, the legislation would allow them to let seniors earn up to $1,500 off their property taxes. Full Story
>> On Thursday, Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson and a workshop at 5 pm where they will discuss homestead exemption.
>> St. Patrick's Day Grab 'n Go Meal: Stop by the MLK Community Center from 11:30 am to 1 pm today for a delicious grab 'n go meal. This meal is COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE for the Newport County community. More details
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area. Job Opportunities
>> Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold last week. Recent real estate sales, transactions
>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point reopens for the season on Saturday. More info
>> Sushi Pop-Up: Thursday - Sunday night at Stoneacre Garden.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
~ Happy Birthday today to Patrick Donovan, Katie Imswiler, Bobby Forster, and Kristin Clarke!
~ Today is St. Patrick’s Day!
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from March 19, 02:00 AM EDT until March 20, 02:00 AM EDT
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm
High tide at 11:17 am & 11:31 pm | Low tide at 4:31 am & 4:28 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 12% lighting
Things To Do
11:30 am - St. Patrick's Day Grab 'n Go Meal at MLK Center
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
The Latest WUN Headlines
Celebrating Florence K. Murray on this St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month
Senate approves bill to allow seniors to earn a property tax credit for volunteering
Senate approves legislation sponsored by Senator Euer to update climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
What’s Up in Newport County This Week: March 16 – 21
LIVE on WUN: A conversation about the New England Musicians Relief Fund (March 17 at 6 pm)
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 – 15)
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 - 15)
John Prine wins two Grammys - Brandy Carlile covers "I Remember Everything" on broadcast
Rabbit on Portsmouth's Patience Island tests positive for Tularemia, a highly contagious bacterial disease
This Day in RI History: March 16, 1976 Blu Cantrell born in Providence
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
Rhode Island Monthly - 4 SPECIAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY TREATS
WJAR - Three sisters adopted together make for Tuesday's Child success story
Salve Today - Salve Regina encourages community to participate in national survey on campus diversity and equity
Photo Of The Day
Sláinte chugat,
~ Ryan
|9
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.