What's Up in Newport County Today: Monday, February 8

According to National Weather Service weather spotters, Aquidneck Island picked up 5-7” of snow on Sunday. Northern Rhode Island saw amounts as high as 11”.

~ It will be a distance learning day for Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, and many other communities across the state, and most parking bans end this morning. Keep up with the latest updates here - LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

~ There’s almost nothing better than a nice bowl of hot, delicious chili on days and nights like these. Jay Flanders is back this morning with a recipe for chipotle coconut chicken chili, enjoy!

~ The Newport Democratic City Committee will be hosting a virtual chat with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and State Treasurer Seth Magaziner on Tuesday.

~ While Lt. Gov. Dan McKee is poised to assume the governorship upon Gov. Gina Raimondo’s confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, it will only add more intrigue to what assuredly will be a spirited campaign for governor.

With the mayor of Providence and all general officers – except attorney general – term-limited at the end of 2022, it was expected to be a crowded field of political heavyweights vying for the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Nothing has really changed. Frank Prosnitz this morning with a look at which possible gubernatorial candidates are raising substantial campaign funds.

~ Valentine’s Day is this Sunday. Here are a few things to consider;

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Paul Hoffman, Devon Walsh, Bob Kendall, Kris Cummings, and Melanie Fougere!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight - Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Small Craft Advisory until February 8, 01:00 PM EST

Today - NW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 5:11 pm

High tide at 4:51 am & 5:16 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am & 10:51 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 16% lighting

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

