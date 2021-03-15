What's Up in Newport County today: Monday, March 15
In our ongoing Women’s History Month series, Frank Prosnitz features Ruth Buzzi … or is that Gladys Ormphby.
WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein is thinking, seeing, and hearing spring - Gerry Goldstein: Spring is in the air, literally.
With sawdust dancing in the air to the high-pitched whine of the two-stroke chainsaw as the faint smells of burning pine mixed with gasoline, Taylor Olson literally carves out an artistic niche along the side of the road in the rural village of Carolina. WUN columnist Thom Cahir with a feature on a local sculpture who is mastering his craft - Cellini With a Chainsaw
This Thursday, March 18 at 5 pm, the City Council is holding a workshop to discuss the options of implementing a homestead exemption in Newport.
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm
High tide at 10:03 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:19 am & 3:22 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 3% lighting
Things To Do
Nothing scheduled.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Library Trustees
Gerry Goldstein: Spring is in the air, literally
Women’s History Month: Ruth Buzzi … or is that Gladys Ormphby
Obituary | Frances Carmella Silvia
Newport Folk and Jazz Artists dominate Grammy Awards
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Cherry”
This Day in RI History: March 13, 1799 -Oliver Shaw born in Newport
Just My Opinion: Journalism: From town crier to the web
High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
You can now stay the night in Tiverton's Essex Memorial Library
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
