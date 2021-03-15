What's Up in Newport County today: Monday, March 15

Good morning,

In our ongoing Women’s History Month series, Frank Prosnitz features Ruth Buzzi … or is that Gladys Ormphby.

WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein is thinking, seeing, and hearing spring - Gerry Goldstein: Spring is in the air, literally.

With sawdust dancing in the air to the high-pitched whine of the two-stroke chainsaw as the faint smells of burning pine mixed with gasoline, Taylor Olson literally carves out an artistic niche along the side of the road in the rural village of Carolina. WUN columnist Thom Cahir with a feature on a local sculpture who is mastering his craft - Cellini With a Chainsaw

This Thursday, March 18 at 5 pm, the City Council is holding a workshop to discuss the options of implementing a homestead exemption in Newport.

Photo by kara_ann322 on Instagram.

Monday, March 15, 2021

Special Weather Statement

Today - Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Gale Warning until March 15, 12:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - NNW wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm

High tide at 10:03 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:19 am & 3:22 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 3% lighting

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

