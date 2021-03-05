What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, March 5

Good morning,

>>At the weekly COVID-19 press briefing yesterday, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor announced a lift on some business restrictions;

Capacity at restaurants will increase from 50% to 66% beginning today.

Capacity at gyms and fitness centers will increase beginning today from one person per 125 square feet to one person per 100 square feet. For gyms and fitness centers that take things outdoors, there is no capacity limit. Masks and social distancing still remain in place for both outdoor and indoor fitness classes.

Funeral homes beginning today are able to host 30 people for indoor services and 50 people for outdoor services.

Pryor expects the capacity for catered events to increase at the beginning of April to allow 100 people for indoor events and 150 people for outdoor events.

>> Bike Newport received some national recognition this week when the League of American Bicyclists named them their Advocacy Organization of the Year for 2020.

>> Put it in your calendar now foodies, Newport Restaurant Week returns to dozens of restaurants in Newport and Bristol Counties Friday, April 9 – Sunday, April 18.

>> 12 Metre Cafe, Buskers Pub & Restaurants, Fluke Newport, Giusto, The Pub at Two Mile Corner, and Portsmouth Publick House are among 52 Rhode Island restaurants that will receive $5,000 COVID-19 relief grants from DoorDash.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Phil Kane, David Manuel, and Tim Bugbee!

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 6, 04:00 AM EST

Today - WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 5:41 pm

High tide at 12:14 am & 12:41 pm | Low tide at 5:57 am and 5:45 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 61% lighting

Things To Do

12 pm to 4 pm - Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery

12 pm to 5 pm - Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

4:50 pm - Newport Winter Foodies Stroll

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm - Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of March 4.

