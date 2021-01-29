What's Up in Newport County today: Friday, January 29

Good Friday Morning!

Bad News: There’s a wind chill value of about -9°F out there this morning (and it’s not going to warm up too much out there today).

Good News: For the first time since December 7, the sun will rise before 7 am (at 6:59 am). A double dose of good news: On Sunday, the sunset will set on the other side of 5 pm (5:01 pm), the first time it has done that since October 31.

The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Newport and Middletown – next week for those residents 75 years and older and in February to a regional vaccination center.

When will you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? RIDOH on Thursday shared this estimated timeline.

Curfew Lifted: Beginning Sunday, restaurants, entertainment facilities, and a variety of other businesses can begin staying open past 10 pm on weeknights/10:30 pm on weekends.

How does the region’s most admired performance venue ride out the COVID pandemic? With bold leadership and military-like planning. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke with Lynn Singleton, longtime President and CEO of one of the state’s most respected institutions, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

On the market for a new home? Here are 6 open houses to check out this weekend.

Evan Smith, President & CEO, of Discover Newport joins WUN for a live video conversation at 11 am this morning. Tune on in for a chat about all things travel, hospitality, and tourism.

Speaking of Discover Newport, they’ve updated their list of 2021 Annual Events and you can download here. Note that some have been canceled, postponed, or TBA, and all are pending state and local COVID guidelines.

2021 Calendar of Events. Discover Newport Image

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) is hosting an online community conversation at 11:30 am this morning on the vaccine rollout with Rhode Island Department of Health Consulting Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan.

Rescheduled from yesterday: Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm today. We’ll chat about the North End Urban Plan, COVID-19, and what else is happening in the city.

Happy Birthday today to Jack Pascale, Steve Johnson, Sarah Dunn, and Adam Kettle!

Have a news tip, piece of fun info, or something else you’d like to see included in an upcoming newsletter? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Weather

Today - A slight chance of snow showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -8. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -3. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Marine

Gale Warning until January 30, 07:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Freezing Spray Advisory until January 30, 07:00 AM EST

Today - NW wind 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. A slight chance of snow showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight- NNW wind 14 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 41°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:58 pm

High tide at 7:55 am & 8:21 pm | Low tide at 1:06am & 2:04 pm

Moon: Full Moon, 15 days, 100% lighting

Things To Do

9 am – Positive Message Day at Fort Barton School

3:30 pm – Arts & Crafternoon at Island Art Spot

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

9 am – Jamestown Library Board

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)

Looking Ahead

Black History Month begins on Monday. Also known as African American History Month, it’s an annual time to celebrate the achievements and the central role African Americans played in U.S. history. During the month, What’s Up Newp will be doing our part with a wide variety of content to highlight and recognize the achievements of local African Americans.

That’s All For Now

Typical me, it’s before 7 am and I’m already thinking about dinner. But, I’m glad I did. Reminder- La Vecina Taqueira’s pop up at Bar ‘Cino ends on Sunday. If you can’t get in this weekend, don’t completely freak out. The ‘Bar Cino crew tells What’s Up Newp that the pop-up restaurant will turn into a “ghost kitchen” on Monday and the food will still be available for take out.

I hope you have a warm and healthy Friday, do good out there.

~ Ryan

