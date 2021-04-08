What's Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, April 8
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do on this 8th of April.
Good Morning,
>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today to provide an update on vaccinations and the coronavirus disease in Rhode Island. Watch it live here.
>> During a virtual workshop at 4:30 pm today, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson will provide Newport City Council with an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch it live here.
>> Newport Gallery night returns tonight to DeBlois Gallery and the Jamestown Arts Center. Details
>> This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s inaugural Stoneacre Dog Show. During the show, which is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22, a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail. Find out more and sign up your dog to participate here.
~ Happy Birthday today to Jay G. Edwards, Alexander Fraioli, Chelsea Rodrigues, and Melissa Mae Clark.
WUN Content Related To Today
Louis Armstrong International Continuum virtual event coming April 8-9
SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:14 am & 6:35 pm | Low tide at 12:07 am & 12:29 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 1 pm – Veggie Days at the MLK
5 pm – Newport Gallery Night
5:30 pm – The Material Culture of Gout and Physical Disability in Early America
Live Music & Entertainment
8 pm - Jeff Rosen at One Pelham East
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
4:30 pm – Newport City Council
6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
Little Compton
7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Portsmouth
Jamestown
6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Watch Live on What’s Up Newp
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
