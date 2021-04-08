Good Morning,

>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today to provide an update on vaccinations and the coronavirus disease in Rhode Island. Watch it live here.

>> During a virtual workshop at 4:30 pm today, Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson will provide Newport City Council with an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch it live here.

>> Newport Gallery night returns tonight to DeBlois Gallery and the Jamestown Arts Center. Details

>> This May, VIPs – or “Very Important Pups” — will take over the patio at Stoneacre Garden to compete in Stoneacre Hospitality Group’s inaugural Stoneacre Dog Show. During the show, which is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22, a panel of judges will award first-place ribbons across 10 categories, ranging from scruffiest beard to waggiest tail. Find out more and sign up your dog to participate here.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Thursday, April 8

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:14 am & 6:35 pm | Low tide at 12:07 am & 12:29 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 15% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

8 pm - Jeff Rosen at One Pelham East

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport

Little Compton

Portsmouth

4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Racial Equity Subcommittee

Jamestown

6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council

Watch Live on What’s Up Newp

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 9 – 11

Newport City Council will host their next regular meeting on April 14, here’s what’s on the agenda

WATCH: A conversation with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (April 7 at 1 pm)

NUWC Division Newport impact on the economy was $1.3 billion in 2020

Stoneacre Garden to host dog show in May

Club Passim announces “Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival” coming April 17-18

Opinion – Sen. Euer, Rep. Carson: Act on Climate is the commitment we need

Middletown creates a task force to study short-term rentals

‘Committed: Surfing the Northeast’ released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island

Opinion: Government’s system of checks and balances

WATCH: Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update (April 8 at 4:30 pm)

WATCH: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 press briefing (April 8 at 1 pm)

Elite Airways announces daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from White Plains

