What’s Up in Newport County Today: Tuesday, January 26

Good Morning,

We spent nearly forty minutes chatting with Lt. Governor Dan McKee yesterday about his goals and plans are as Governor of Rhode Island, small businesses, COVID-19, vaccines, and more. If you missed our chat, you can watch it here.

Governor Raimondo’s nomination hearing for Secretary of Commerce begins at 10 am this morning. The process could take days or weeks. Raimondo currently has a State of the State Address scheduled for February 3. Lt. Gov McKee told us that his team is planning on a transition in mid-February but believes that his transition to Governor could come as soon as February 5.

Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) has released a survey to her constituents concerning issues facing the Ocean State. Newporters can voice their opinion on important topics such as the expansion of gun safety measures, climate change and sea-level rise, broadband expansion, the impact of the Newport Pell Bridge realignment, and – of course – the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reading Across Rhode Island, the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy. will kick off their community reading program this evening with a reading “New York Times” bestselling book “Stamped“.



Bree Newsome, the artist who drew national attention in 2015 when she climbed the flagpole in front of the South Carolina Capitol building and removed a Confederate battle flag, will be the speaker for the University of Rhode Island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Feb. 2.



RIDOH has provided their weekly update and 40 states now have travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island.



On Monday, the RIDOH reported the following COVID-19 data;

Tests Prior Day: 7,994

New Positive Cases: 301

Percent Positive Prior Day: 3.8%

People Hospitalized: 347

New Fatalities: 9

Cumulative Totals Since Begining of Pandemic

Total Tests: 2,418,019

Total Positive Cases: 111,754

Total Fatalities: 2,110

Vaccine

First Doses Administered: 59,259

Second Doses Administered: 14,735

People Fully Vaccinated: 14,735

Total Doses Administered: 73,994

As COVID-19 vaccination sites continue to roll out across the country, the City of Newport has issued a call for volunteers to help Newport get vaccinated.

Happy Birthday today to Sarah Heaton, Matthew Valletta, Aaron Regunberg, Sharon Higgins, and Arly Bratman!

Let’s dive into what else is happening, new, and to do out there…

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 3pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind around 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers. Low around 31. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Marine

Today – NNE wind around 8 kt becoming E in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers before 3pm, then snow showers likely. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NE wind 7 to 9 kt. Snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 43°F.

Sun & Moon

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:55 pm

High tide at 5:53 am & 6:14 pm | Low tide at 12:07 pm & 11:37 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 92% lighting

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on WUN (watchon our Facebook Page and website)

Nothing scheduled.

