What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: June 19 - 20

Today is Juneteenth. On this day, Rhode Island commemorates the end of slavery in the United States through remembrance and celebration. Rhode Island Monthly has a great roundup here of the different celebrations and events in Rhode Island to celebrate the very important day.

As of Friday afternoon, 678,177 people have received one dose of vaccine and 608,375 people are now fully vaccinated. Read the latest COVID-19 vaccine update from Governor McKee, RIDOH here.

Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns today from 11 am to 5 pm. Details here.

Reminder - Tomorrow is Father’s Day.

Summer begins at 11:32 pm on Sunday evening.

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 6 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Then and Now: Tales From The Big Chair opens at The Redwood Library & Athenæum

Governor McKee, RIDOH provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Wakefield RiverFire reignites on June 24

Military Spouses of Newport announce scholarship winners

Six Picks Music: The best in live music this weekend – Rowe, Pride, and the Nakeds

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes playing “Cool Summer Nights” series at PPAC Friday, August 20th

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Boch Center in Boston September 18th

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: June 18 – 20

Elsewhere In The News

Providence-Newport ferry back in service [WPRI]

Governor McKee, State Leaders Kick Off 2021 Providence-Newport Ferry Season [RI.Gov]

Rep. Edwards announces financial initiatives to aid Tiverton are included in proposed state budget [General Assembly]

Local Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day [RI Monthly]

