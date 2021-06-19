What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: June 19 - 20
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
Today is Juneteenth. On this day, Rhode Island commemorates the end of slavery in the United States through remembrance and celebration. Rhode Island Monthly has a great roundup here of the different celebrations and events in Rhode Island to celebrate the very important day.
As of Friday afternoon, 678,177 people have received one dose of vaccine and 608,375 people are now fully vaccinated. Read the latest COVID-19 vaccine update from Governor McKee, RIDOH here.
Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns today from 11 am to 5 pm. Details here.
Reminder - Tomorrow is Father’s Day.
Summer begins at 11:32 pm on Sunday evening.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A slight chance of showers before 9 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night - Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind around 12 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight -SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SW wind 5 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3 am & 3:40 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 9:47 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8 days, 59% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:02 am & 4:41 pm | Low tide at 9:43 am & 10:54 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 70% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am – Gravestone cleaning at Braman Cemetery
10 am – Juneteenth Installation of RI Slave History Medallion at Linden Place
10 am – Colonial Food For Thought at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
11 am to 5 pm – Strawberry Fest at Trinity Church
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
1 pm – Father’s Day Speciality Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
5 pm – USA vs. Argentina – Newport International Polo Series
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
8:30 pm – Curbside Comedy at Newport Craft
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Things To Do (Sunday)
Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Father’s Day Sunset Beer Tasting Cruise
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
Newport Sportsmans Club – John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Jim Hitte vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 6 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government (All Weekend)
Nothing scheduled
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Then and Now: Tales From The Big Chair opens at The Redwood Library & Athenæum
Governor McKee, RIDOH provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Wakefield RiverFire reignites on June 24
Military Spouses of Newport announce scholarship winners
Six Picks Music: The best in live music this weekend – Rowe, Pride, and the Nakeds
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes playing “Cool Summer Nights” series at PPAC Friday, August 20th
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Boch Center in Boston September 18th
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: June 18 – 20
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Accomplished champions, rising stars highlight 2021 Hall Of Fame Open player field
Elsewhere In The News
Providence-Newport ferry back in service [WPRI]
Governor McKee, State Leaders Kick Off 2021 Providence-Newport Ferry Season [RI.Gov]
Rep. Edwards announces financial initiatives to aid Tiverton are included in proposed state budget [General Assembly]
Local Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day [RI Monthly]
We’ll See You Out There
