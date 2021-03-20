What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 20 - March 21

Good Morning & Happy First Day of Spring!

>> That’s right, Spring arrived at approximately 5:37 am this morning.

>> Spring-like good news. The Secret Garden Tour will return with Summer Tour- A New View this July. Story.

>> As of Friday morning, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported that 288,402 people have received one dose of the vaccine. A total of 146,194peoplehave received two doses of the vaccine. RIDOH provided a lengthy written COVID-19 vaccination update on Friday afternoon, read it here.

>> If you’re in the market for a new house to call home, here are 19 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend. Story

>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point opens for the season today.

>> The Newport String Project brings their Hidden Newport virtual concert series to the Chapel by the Sea at the Seamen’s Church Institute on Sunday at 2 pm. Details here.

>> Rhode Island female musicians have contributed greatly to the national music scene over the years. This Women’s History Month, we’re introducing you to a few RI artists who’ve stood out among their peers. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story.

>> Speaking of musicians: After a year, we’ve added live music & entertainment back to our weekly and weekend listings. Enjoy!

>> Have a news tip, story idea, or something you’d like to see in this newsletter or on our website? Email me at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Photo by kara_ann322 - “Despite the forecast, live like it’s Spring” ~

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend

Saturday, March 20 - Sunday, March 21, 2021

~ Happy Birthday on Saturday to Gregory Muse, Arielle Kleinsmith, Jennifer Field, and Ron Ruzzo!

~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Matthew Gray and Mary Caruso!

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night - Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide: 12:50 am & 1:26 pm | Low tide: 6:36 am & 6:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 36% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide: 1:37 am & 2:16 pm | Low tide: 7:46 am & 7:31 pm.

Moon: First Quarter, 7 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment

Saturday

Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am

Sunday

One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

All Weekend

City & Government

Saturday

Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Newport Art Museum to offer Curator Tour and Artist Talks

RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort

Summer Tour – A New View: Secret Garden Tour will return in July

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 19 – 21

19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)

Women’s History Month: RI’s greatest female musicians

Representative Ruggiero sponsors bill for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030

Bookstore on the Beach: Barrington Books to host a virtual author event with author Brenda Novak

Greenlove Foundation offering a 2021 Educational Scholarship

Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10

Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million

Opinion: Sugary beverages lead to diabetes, poor health outcomes

DATMA launches ‘WATER 2021’, will bring free public art exhibitions and more to New Bedford this summer

Now Hiring – New Shoreham: Police Officers and paid interns for the summer season

>> This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 19 – 21

19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)

High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

>> Recent Local Obituaries

>> Popular Stories Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

USTA - International Tennis Hall of Fame asks: How have you been inspired by the Original 9?

Naval Service Training Command - Becoming the Change: Celebrating Women Past and Present

“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade” ― Charles Dickens

Make it a great weekend,

~ Ryan

