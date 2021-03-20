What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 20 - March 21
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning & Happy First Day of Spring!
>> That’s right, Spring arrived at approximately 5:37 am this morning.
>> Spring-like good news. The Secret Garden Tour will return with Summer Tour- A New View this July. Story.
>> As of Friday morning, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported that 288,402 people have received one dose of the vaccine. A total of 146,194peoplehave received two doses of the vaccine. RIDOH provided a lengthy written COVID-19 vaccination update on Friday afternoon, read it here.
>> If you’re in the market for a new house to call home, here are 19 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend. Story
>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point opens for the season today.
>> The Newport String Project brings their Hidden Newport virtual concert series to the Chapel by the Sea at the Seamen’s Church Institute on Sunday at 2 pm. Details here.
>> Rhode Island female musicians have contributed greatly to the national music scene over the years. This Women’s History Month, we’re introducing you to a few RI artists who’ve stood out among their peers. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story.
>> Speaking of musicians: After a year, we’ve added live music & entertainment back to our weekly and weekend listings. Enjoy!
>> Have a news tip, story idea, or something you’d like to see in this newsletter or on our website? Email me at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend
Saturday, March 20 - Sunday, March 21, 2021
~ Happy Birthday on Saturday to Gregory Muse, Arielle Kleinsmith, Jennifer Field, and Ron Ruzzo!
~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Matthew Gray and Mary Caruso!
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night - Clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Saturday
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide: 12:50 am & 1:26 pm | Low tide: 6:36 am & 6:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 36% lighting.
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours & 14 minutes of sun.
High tide: 1:37 am & 2:16 pm | Low tide: 7:46 am & 7:31 pm.
Moon: First Quarter, 7 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm –Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
10 am –Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry with Potter League For Animals
12 pm to 1:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
2 pm to 3:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
4 pm to 5 pm –Newport Seal Tour
4:50 pm –Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm –Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Sunday
12 pm to 1:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
2 pm –Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
2 pm to 3:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm –Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
Saturday
Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am
Sunday
One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
All Weekend
City & Government
Saturday
11 am –Tiverton Budget Committee
11 am – Tiverton School Committee
Sunday
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Newport Art Museum to offer Curator Tour and Artist Talks
RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort
Summer Tour – A New View: Secret Garden Tour will return in July
19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)
Women’s History Month: RI’s greatest female musicians
Representative Ruggiero sponsors bill for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030
Bookstore on the Beach: Barrington Books to host a virtual author event with author Brenda Novak
Greenlove Foundation offering a 2021 Educational Scholarship
Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10
Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million
Opinion: Sugary beverages lead to diabetes, poor health outcomes
DATMA launches ‘WATER 2021’, will bring free public art exhibitions and more to New Bedford this summer
Now Hiring – New Shoreham: Police Officers and paid interns for the summer season
>> This Weekend
High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
>> Recent Local Obituaries
Ann H. Oster, an artist who taught at St. Paul’s School for Girls, dies (she was raised in Newport)
>> Popular Stories Right Now
Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival planning to return this summer
Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
USTA - International Tennis Hall of Fame asks: How have you been inspired by the Original 9?
Naval Service Training Command - Becoming the Change: Celebrating Women Past and Present
“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade” ― Charles Dickens
Make it a great weekend,
~ Ryan
