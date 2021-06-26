What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: June 26 - 27

Good Morning!

Mackerel Cove has reopened for swimming. Third Beach remains closed for swimming due to high bacteria counts. Updates Here

Head over the bridge and check out Wickford in Bloom this weekend. This captivating, self-guided tour of Wickford’s most beautiful gardens begins in the center of charming Wickford Village at Updike Park (corner of Brown and Main Streets). Takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Details

Have a look at what else is up out there this weekend;

The state’s flagship, Sailing School Vessel (SSV) OLIVER HAZARD PERRY, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education, is offering free maritime career training onboard for rising 11th and 12th graders this July. No prior experience required. All students who complete the program will receive a $500 stipend. Dates/Times: 9 am – 5 pm weekdays 7/6/2021 – 7/30/2021. Location: Newport, RI. Contact OHPRI’s Educational Programs Manager Jen Kendrigan for more details and to register: jenk@ohpri.org. See you onboard!

Appreciate our daily newsletter? Upgrade your free subscription to a paid one, it helps us create all the content (and newsletters) that we do.

Big thanks to all who have become What’s Up Newp supporters, we appreciate you!

Have a good weekend, we’ll see you back here on Monday! Of course, for the very latest 24/7, keep an eye on whatsupnewp.com.

~ Ryan Belmore

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night - Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday - Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.

Sunday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 14 mph.

Marine Forecast

Saturday - SSW wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - SSW wind around 11 kt. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - SW wind 12 to 16 kt. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - SW wind around 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide - Saturday

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:47 am & 10:13 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 3:08 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 98% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide - Sunday

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:40 am & 11:06 pm | Low tide at 4:22 am & 4:02 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do - Saturday

Things To Do - Sunday

Live Music & Entertainment - Saturday

@ The Deck – DJ D-WUN at 9 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Dave Alves Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Live Music & Entertainment - Sunday

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 pm to 7 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government - Saturday (nothing scheduled on Sunday)

12 pm – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

RIDOH recommends reopening Mackerel Cove Beach for swimming

Assembly approves suicide prevention bill named in honor of Portsmouth teen

Rhode Island KIDS COUNT releases new policy briefs on childhood overweight and obesity in Rhode Island

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Vinyl Years, Melissa Chapin and Tiffany

Newport Restaurant Group partners with Rhodium Distilling to create a custom Bespoke Gin

Block Island Airport Gallery featuring the work of Smithfield artist Allison Bianco

Affordable housing fund moves forward in the budget, bill

BankNewport hosts virtual Financial Education Fair for local high school students

Like local businesses, our locally owned, independent newsroom depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage? Become a supporter for the price of one latte.

Support What's Up Newp Today

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

Naval Service Training Commander Meets with NROTC Midshipmen During Sea Trials [DVIDS]

‘It’s a noticeable trend’: Newport restaurant pleads for patience from patrons amid worker shortage [WPRI]

Future of Waterfire in jeopardy [WJAR]

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: kara_ann322. For a chance to have your photo featured here or on our Instagram page, tag your photos on Instagram with #whatsupnewp

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter