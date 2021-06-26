What's Up in Newport County This Weekend: June 26 - 27
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County today.
Mackerel Cove has reopened for swimming. Third Beach remains closed for swimming due to high bacteria counts. Updates Here
Head over the bridge and check out Wickford in Bloom this weekend. This captivating, self-guided tour of Wickford’s most beautiful gardens begins in the center of charming Wickford Village at Updike Park (corner of Brown and Main Streets). Takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. Details
Have a look at what else is up out there this weekend;
19 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 25 – 27)
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Vinyl Years, Melissa Chapin and Tiffany
FirstWorks Live concert series kicks off Sunday, June 27th with Napua O’ Polynesia
Rhode Island Music Education Association: 20th Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital on June 27
The state’s flagship, Sailing School Vessel (SSV) OLIVER HAZARD PERRY, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education, is offering free maritime career training onboard for rising 11th and 12th graders this July. No prior experience required. All students who complete the program will receive a $500 stipend. Dates/Times: 9 am – 5 pm weekdays 7/6/2021 – 7/30/2021. Location: Newport, RI. Contact OHPRI’s Educational Programs Manager Jen Kendrigan for more details and to register: jenk@ohpri.org. See you onboard!
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night - Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Sunday - Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph.
Sunday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - SSW wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - SSW wind around 11 kt. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - SW wind 12 to 16 kt. Patchy fog before 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SW wind around 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide - Saturday
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:47 am & 10:13 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 3:08 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16 days, 98% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide - Sunday
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:40 am & 11:06 pm | Low tide at 4:22 am & 4:02 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do - Saturday
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Community Table’s Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
10 am – Gravestone cleaning
10 am to 2 pm – Artisans & Farmers Market with Live Music at Fenner Hall
11 am – Pride Ride 2021
11 am to 3 pm – Equality Park – Pride Market & Festival
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
2 pm to 3 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
5 pm – Newport vs. Boston – Newport International Polo Series
5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
9 pm – Newport Pride Afterdark at Parlor Newport
Things To Do - Sunday
11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
4 pm to 8 pm – Closing of Pride at Newport Craft at Newport Craft
Live Music & Entertainment - Saturday
@ The Deck – DJ D-WUN at 9 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef – Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Dave Alves Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Live Music & Entertainment - Sunday
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 pm to 7 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government - Saturday (nothing scheduled on Sunday)
