What's Up in Newport County this weekend: March 12 - 14
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Good Morning,
>> What’s Up Newp turns 9 years old today! I can’t thank our readers, advertisers, contributors, and community enough for the support that they’ve shown us over the years, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be your local, independent community news source. Believe it when we say it, you truly do make what we do possible by reading, by sharing, by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter, and by supporting our advertisers. So far in 2021, we’ve launched a new newsletter and a new website. We have some other BIG things in the works this year, stay tuned!
WUN’s Frank Prosnitz writes about our journey today here - Just My Opinion: Journalism: From town crier to the web
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 100 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
>> Programming note: I’ll be taking Saturday and Sunday morning off from this newsletter. Our crew will continue to update whatsupnewp.com throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep an eye there for the latest!
>> COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will open on Friday for Rhode Islanders who are 60 to 64 years of age and who are 16 to 64 with specific underlying health conditions, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing today.
>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a briefing at 11 am on Friday, March 12 to update the press on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response.
>> The Potter League is offering a low-cost Rabies Clinic for dogs, cats, and ferrets in the community on Saturday.
>> Reminder - As of Sunday, the 24-hour all-electronic tolling (AET) pilot program on the Newport Pell Bridge will come to an end.
>> See what makes the Newport Car Museum’s 75+ cars rock, rumble, and roar this weekend during “Hoods Up” Weekend.
>> Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday. Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But, the good news is that the sunset will be much later into the evening. The sun will rise at 5:59 am and will set at 5:50 pm on Saturday, March 13; while rising at 6:57 am and setting at 6:51 pm on Sunday, March 14. The spring equinox occurs at 5:37 am on Saturday, March 20, marking the astronomical first day of spring.
Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
>> Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, a cultural icon of Puerto Rico, four-time Grammy Nominee, and composer, in a Facebook Live concert on Sunday.
What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend
March 12 - 14, 2021
Weather Forecast
Friday - A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Marine Forecast
Friday - W wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night - W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NW 13 to 16 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday - NW wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 41 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - WNW wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - W wind 10 to 13 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - NNW wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Friday
Sunrise: 6:00 am | Sunset: 5:49 pm
High tide at 7:07 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 12:28 am & 12:59 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting
Saturday
Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm
High tide at 7:47 am & 8:05 pm | Low tide at 1:05 am & 1:23 pm
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm
High tide at 9:26 am & 9:43 pm | Low tide at 2:42 am & 2:51 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 0% lighting
Things To Do
Friday
12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
6 pm – Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Newport Craft Brewing
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Gateway Center
10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
12 pm – Low-cost rabies clinic at Potter League For Animals
12 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Newport Craft Brewing
2 pm to 7 pm – St. Patrick’s Day with Never In Vegas & The Complaints at Dockside Newport
4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
Sunday
10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
7 pm – Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, Innovator, Composer, Jazz Trombonist, Producer, and Educator
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
All Weekend
City & Government
Friday
11 am – Governor McKee, RIDOH COVID-19 Press Briefing
5 pm – Middletown Tree Commission.
Saturday & Sunday
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Just My Opinion: Journalism: From town crier to the web
COVID-19 vaccination appointments open on Friday for those 60 to 64 years of age, those 16 to 64 with specific underlying health condition
Senator Euer bill bans evictions during states of emergency, establishes eviction-diversion program
High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21
Obituary | Douglas Vroman Murray
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
‘New Impressions’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center
Middletown designated as a “Tree City”
Boch Center presents “Women Who Rock” Celebration of Female Musicians
Happening This Weekend
Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, Innovator, Composer, Jazz Trombonist, Producer, and Educator on March 14
Reminder: ‘Spring Forward’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday
Governor McKee, RIDOH to host COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Thanks for reading all the way to the end here.
Have a great weekend,
~ Ryan
