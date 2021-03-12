What’s Up in Newport County this weekend (March 12 – 14)

Good Morning,

>> What’s Up Newp turns 9 years old today! I can’t thank our readers, advertisers, contributors, and community enough for the support that they’ve shown us over the years, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be your local, independent community news source. Believe it when we say it, you truly do make what we do possible by reading, by sharing, by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter, and by supporting our advertisers. So far in 2021, we’ve launched a new newsletter and a new website. We have some other BIG things in the works this year, stay tuned!

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz writes about our journey today here - Just My Opinion: Journalism: From town crier to the web

>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 100 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

>> Programming note: I’ll be taking Saturday and Sunday morning off from this newsletter. Our crew will continue to update whatsupnewp.com throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep an eye there for the latest!

>> COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will open on Friday for Rhode Islanders who are 60 to 64 years of age and who are 16 to 64 with specific underlying health conditions, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing today.

>> Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a briefing at 11 am on Friday, March 12 to update the press on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response.

>> The Potter League is offering a low-cost Rabies Clinic for dogs, cats, and ferrets in the community on Saturday.

>> Reminder - As of Sunday, the 24-hour all-electronic tolling (AET) pilot program on the Newport Pell Bridge will come to an end.

>> See what makes the Newport Car Museum’s 75+ cars rock, rumble, and roar this weekend during “Hoods Up” Weekend.

>> Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday. Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But, the good news is that the sunset will be much later into the evening. The sun will rise at 5:59 am and will set at 5:50 pm on Saturday, March 13; while rising at 6:57 am and setting at 6:51 pm on Sunday, March 14. The spring equinox occurs at 5:37 am on Saturday, March 20, marking the astronomical first day of spring.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

>> Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, a cultural icon of Puerto Rico, four-time Grammy Nominee, and composer, in a Facebook Live concert on Sunday.

Photo Of The Day: jimmytphotography

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend

March 12 - 14, 2021

Weather Forecast

Friday - A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Marine Forecast

Friday - W wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night - W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming NW 13 to 16 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday - NW wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 41 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - WNW wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - W wind 10 to 13 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - NNW wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

Sunrise: 6:00 am | Sunset: 5:49 pm

High tide at 7:07 am & 7:25 pm | Low tide at 12:28 am & 12:59 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting

Saturday

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm

High tide at 7:47 am & 8:05 pm | Low tide at 1:05 am & 1:23 pm

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm

High tide at 9:26 am & 9:43 pm | Low tide at 2:42 am & 2:51 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 0% lighting

Things To Do

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

All Weekend

City & Government

Friday

11 am – Governor McKee, RIDOH COVID-19 Press Briefing

5 pm – Middletown Tree Commission.

Saturday & Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Just My Opinion: Journalism: From town crier to the web

COVID-19 vaccination appointments open on Friday for those 60 to 64 years of age, those 16 to 64 with specific underlying health condition

Senator Euer bill bans evictions during states of emergency, establishes eviction-diversion program

High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21

Obituary | Douglas Vroman Murray

Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

‘New Impressions’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center

Middletown designated as a “Tree City”

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend (March 12 – 14)

Boch Center presents “Women Who Rock” Celebration of Female Musicians

Happening This Weekend

Popular Stories Right Now

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

Elsewhere

WPRI - RI, Mass. K-12 teachers, child care workers now eligible to make vaccine appointments

RI.Gov - January Unemployment Rate Decreases to 7.2 Percent; Rhode Island-Based Jobs Rose by 4,500 from December

Hartford Courant - Blake Cullen, a former Chicago Cubs and National League executive, dies at 85 (burial planned in Newport)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Thanks for reading all the way to the end here.

Have a great weekend,

~ Ryan

Support What's Up Newp

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter