Good Morning,

Frank Prosnitz reports for us this morning that Newport is making progress on the North End Development and transportation plans. Read more

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company acquired on Thursday, from the City of Newport, 293-298 JT Connell Highway. The roughly 6-acre parcel on which the Brewery’s current facility sits, will facilitate the company’s planned 20,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing and event space. Read more (AP)

Salve Regina University has purchased Pennfield School’s buildings, grounds. The long-term sale and leaseback agreement, which closed Tuesday, will eliminate Pennfield’s debt and allow the Pre-K-8 school to invest in academic programming, teacher support, and building the school’s endowment. Read more (The Boston Globe)

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is debuting a new wine garden this week. Read More

The City of Newport’s fireworks display is still on as scheduled! If there are any changes to those plans, we’ll post them on our website.

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend

Weather Forecast

Today - Showers likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 3 am. Patchy fog between 7 pm and 8 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Independence Day - A chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night - A slight chance of showers before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Showers likely, mainly after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind around 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 3 am. Patchy fog between 7 pm and 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Independence Day - NNW wind around 7 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:22 am & 3:59 pm | Low tide at 8:53 am & 10:30 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting.

Things to Do

There’s too much happening (that’s a good thing) on Saturday and Sunday to fit all of our listings here. For a look at all the things to do, live music, and entertainment, head here - What’s Up in Newport County this Independence Day Weekend

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Newport making progress on North End Development, transportation plans

Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

Chief of Naval Operations tours undersea vehicle lab during visit to NUWC Division Newport

The Declaration of Independence wasn’t really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July Fourth

The Choir School of Newport County continues its program that offers kids free piano lessons

Gorbea critical of U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Voting Restrictions

The Chanler at Cliff Walk introduces their wine garden

Six Picks Music: The best local music July 4th weekend

Newport native inducted into U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

We’ll See You Out There