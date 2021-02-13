What's Up in Newport County This Weekend, What's Up Newp Weekly Digest

Good Morning,

~ Rhode Island Department of Health shared a pretty lengthy update on vaccination progress on Friday afternoon. Read it here.

~ We’re going to let you in on a little tip - we’ve noticed this week that vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy reset overnight and are available to book early in the morning. For example, here’s what’s available right now.

If you’re 75+ set those alarm clocks early one morning and get that appointment made. For those who know someone 75+, offer to help them through this process.

Make an appointment here

~ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 12 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

~ Live-streamed concerts have come a long way since the pandemic began last March. This weekend features some Newport Folk favorites and several Valentine’s themed concerts from around the world. Six Picks Music – Valentine’s Day Edition: Bill Harley, Grace Potter and Judy Collins

~ WUN’s Angela Marandola takes a look at how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a pandemic.

~ Steve Iwanski, the founder of Charter Books, shares on WUN why it’s time to make a date with your local bookstore.

Photo Of The Day: serial_n_milk - Van Zandt Pier in Newport on a cold winter day | For a chance to see your photos featured here, tag #whatsupnewp on Instagram.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Kim Salerno, Bobb Angel, John Kenyon, Kim Petrarca, and Lynn Abrams!

Happy Birthday on Sunday to Daniel Forster, Sarah Atkins, John Hirschler, Nicole Schafer, Tay Winn, and Joe Griffiths!

Weather Forecast

Today -Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet, mainly before 3 am. Low around 25. Northeast wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday - Patchy drizzle, snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 3 pm, then patchy drizzle and sleet between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and sleet after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night - A slight chance of rain and sleet before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast for Newport

Today - N wind 7 to 9 kt. A slight chance of snow after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind around 10 kt. Snow and sleet, mainly before 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - NNE wind 7 to 9 kt. A chance of drizzle, snow, and sleet before 3 pm, then a chance of drizzle and sleet between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and sleet after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night- NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of rain and sleet before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport

Saturday: Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 5:17 pm

Saturday: High tide at 8:52 am & 9:12 pm | Low tide at 2 am & 2:31 pm

Saturday: Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 2% lighting

Sunday: Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 5:19 pm

Sunday: High tide at 9:33 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 2:40 am & 3 pm

Sunday: Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 5% lighting

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend

City & Government

Saturday

Sunday

Nothing scheduled.

Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled

Nothing scheduled.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 12. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

My wife and I went and voted early in-person yesterday ahead of the March 2 Special Election. It was easy as can be. Just a reminder - early in-person voting is open across Rhode Island through March 1. View a sample ballot, find out where to vote at www.vote.ri.gov.

Programming Note: I’m going to take tomorrow morning off from this newsletter (I need at least one day to sleep in past 5 am this news-packed month). As usual, our team will continue to update our website all weekend. We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday at 7 am (unless for some reason there is important news to share before then).

