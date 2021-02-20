What's Up in Newport County This Weekend; Weekly Digest

Good Morning,
~ On the market for a new home in Newport County? Check out these 16 open houses this weekend.
~ Starting Monday, all 174,000 Rhode Islanders age 65 and over will be able to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. The Boston Globe’s Dan MacGown yesterday included his Rhode Map newsletter a community-by-community breakdown of residents who are at least 65 years. Here are the numbers for Newport County;
Municipality | Total pop. | Age 65-74 | Age 75+
Newport 24,762 | 2,419 | 1,862
Middletown 16,078 | 1,511 | 1,516
Portsmouth 17,418 | 2,039 | 1,755
Jamestown 5,496 | 816 | 498
Little Compton 3,505 | 712 | 391
Tiverton 15,816 | 2,346 | 1,485
~ Lifespan will begin easing restrictions for hospital visitors beginning on Monday. At Newport Hospital visiting hours will be as follows;
Medical/Surgical and ICU: 1 - 3 pm and 6 - 8 pm daily.
Vanderbilt Inpatient Unit: 2 - 5 pm daily.
Behavioral Health Unit: 1 - 2 pm. and 7 - 8 pm daily.
~ Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) will host a virtual conversation Sunday on Question 2 – the green bond – on the March 2 statewide ballot. The event will feature Topher Hamblett, director of advocacy and policy at Save the Bay. The public forum, which the legislators are offering in their roles as leaders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, will take place on Zoom Sunday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required for access, and is available here.
~ The U.S. Naval War College hosted a virtual conference, National Security Significance of a Change Climate: Risk and Resilience in the 21st Century, on January 8. The conference explored the national security and economic implications of climate change on the current and future security landscape and explored the strategic, operational and fiscal aspects of the changing climate for the Department of Defense (DOD).
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Happy Birthday today to Joe Dias, Peter Lanouette, Vanessa Brown, and Alexandra Walsh!
Weather Forecast
Today - Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night - Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Marine Forecast for Newport
Today - NW wind 8 to 12 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - NNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide Schedule for Newport
Saturday: Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 5:26 pm
Saturday: High tide at 1:24 am & 1:53 pm | Low tide at 7:55 am & 7:19 pm
Saturday: Moon: First Quarter Moon, 1 day, 2% lighting
Sunday: Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 5:27 pm
Sunday: High tide at 2:17 am & 2:52 pm | Low tide at 9:17 am & 8:28 pm
Sunday: Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 62% lighting
Things To Do
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Newport Gateway Center
10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
Sunday
Wilbury Theatre’s “Capture the Block” Streaming Free Feb. 21
10 am to 5 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Winter Sale Days
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room - All Weekend
City & Government
Saturday
10:30 am – Tiverton Town Council
Sunday
10 am – Tiverton Budget Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website) - Nothing Scheduled
Nothing scheduled.
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com. Our website is updated 24/7/365.
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of Feb. 19.
It’s still snowing out there this morning. The last three days have certainly felt like we’re living in a snowglobe.
Have a fun, safe, and healthy weekend,
~ Ryan
