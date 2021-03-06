What's Up in Newport County this weekend & weekly recap

Good Morning,
>> Happy Weekend! If you’re looking for something to do, are on the market for a new home, or want to take in a live concert (virtually), What’s Up Newp has rounded up the following things to do this weekend;
10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 5 – 7)
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 95 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.
>> We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room.
Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Providence, Collett-Vare was a pioneer in American women’s golf. Read the full story - What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
>> An inauguration ceremony will be held on Sunday for Governor Dan McKee.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Weather Forecast
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday – WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night – NW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday – NW wind 5 to 7 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Saturday
Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm
High tide at 1:14 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 8:03 am and 6:58 pm
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 50% lighting
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm
High tide at 2:19 am & 2:49 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am and 8:42 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting
Things To Do
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
1 pm – “Touch Me, Feel Me” Spring Open Show Opening at DeBlois Gallery
3 pm & 4:15 pm – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
7:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Together In This Dream- Dancing Through The Digital Divide
Sunday
10 am & 11:15 am – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay
12 pm to 3 pm – Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel
12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room (All Weekend)
City & Government (All Weekend)
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest WUN Headlines
Newport Gallery Night returns on March 11
Newport Recreation to host annual Easter Egg Hunt, Soccer Camp
Greenwich Odeum and Experiments in Theater announce Spring & Summer Youth Theater Programs
Now Hiring: 95 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare
Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Free wooden boat-building course being offered to high school freshmen
Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24
Inauguration Ceremony to be held on Sunday for Governor McKee
Newport Car Museum to host ‘Hoods Up’ Weekend March 13 – 14
Recent Local Obituaries
Most-Read Stories This Week (Feb. 28 - Mar 5.)
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 21 – Mar. 1)
CCRI now accepting applicants to its free maritime career training program
52 Rhode Island restaurants will receive $5,000 COVID-19 Restuarant Relief Grants from DoorDash
Now Hiring: 95 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
ICYMI: The Latest COVID-19 News
Rhode Island Department Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Capacity restrictions on restaurants, gyms, and funeral homes eased
Be Kind RI: New website matches volunteers with neighbors in need
Watch Live: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 Press Briefing (March 4)
52 Rhode Island restaurants will receive $5,000 COVID-19 Restuarant Relief Grants from DoorDash
Governor McKee signs Executive Order to engage communities in the state’s vaccination efforts and reduce vaccine hesitancy
Rhode Island’s COVID-19 testing program for businesses opens a contact center
Rhode Island Foundation offering $10,000 grants for community projects
Newport City Council’s weekly COVID-19 update has been canceled
Restore Greater Newport calls on General Assembly, McKee to enact meaningful measures to aid region’s economy
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI - ‘One of those nice people every neighborhood needs’: Middletown man waves to everyone during daily stroll
RI.Gov - Through Proactive Efforts, Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Prevents $3.2 Billion in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments
Thanks for reading all the way to the end, I know there was a lot of news and information packed into this edition. If you enjoy our newsletter, our new website, and/or what we do, please consider telling your friends about us, supporting us, and/or supporting our advertisers. Our work is made possible because of our readers, so thank you for your support and trust. We appreciate you!
Have a good weekend,
~ Ryan
|3
