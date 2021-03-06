What's Up in Newport County this weekend & weekly recap

Good Morning,

>> Happy Weekend! If you’re looking for something to do, are on the market for a new home, or want to take in a live concert (virtually), What’s Up Newp has rounded up the following things to do this weekend;

>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 95 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.

>> We’re celebrating some extraordinary women during March, National Women’s History Month, individuals who have made their mark from the sports field to politics and government, from the courtroom to the board room.

Meet Glenna Collett-Vare, considered among America’s greatest female golfers. Born in New Haven, CT, and raised in Providence, Collett-Vare was a pioneer in American women’s golf. Read the full story - What’s Up Newp celebrates Women’s History Month: Meet golfer Glenna Collett-Vare

>> An inauguration ceremony will be held on Sunday for Governor Dan McKee.

Photo of The Day - A cold winter sunset at Colt State Park. By: serial_n_milk

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Happy Birthday today to Bari Freeman, Michael Smith, Jim Bradley, and Kervyn Garcia! Celebrating their birthday on Sunday is Vincent Sisson, Rachel Urbano, and Alyssa Ashley!

Weather Forecast

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Saturday – WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night – NW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday – NW wind 5 to 7 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm

High tide at 1:14 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 8:03 am and 6:58 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 50% lighting

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm

High tide at 2:19 am & 2:49 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am and 8:42 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 39% lighting

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

10 am & 11:15 am – Newport Seal Watch Tour with Save The Bay

12 pm to 3 pm – Newport Bridal Show at The Wayfinder Hotel

12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room (All Weekend)

City & Government (All Weekend)

Nothing scheduled.

Thanks for reading all the way to the end, I know there was a lot of news and information packed into this edition. If you enjoy our newsletter, our new website, and/or what we do, please consider telling your friends about us, supporting us, and/or supporting our advertisers. Our work is made possible because of our readers, so thank you for your support and trust. We appreciate you!

Have a good weekend,

~ Ryan

