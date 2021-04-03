What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4

Good Morning,

>> Governor McKee will visit the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Benny’s in Middletown at 1:30 pm today.

>> The City of Newport’s Department of Utilities’ contractor Hartford Paving will begin construction of necessary Stormwater Infrastructure improvements in the parking stall area of Thames Street from Cotton Court to Mill Street in the vicinity of Queen Anne Square, beginning on Monday, April 5th. The improvements, which consist of replacing multiple catch basins, drain manholes and associated Storm Drain piping, are expected to be complete by May 14th.

During construction, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, with traffic patterns returning to normal at the end of each work day. Parking in the active construction area will be prohibited. Trash pick-up and mail/package deliveries to this area will not be interrupted and local resident, business and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

>> If you’re still looking for some Easter dining options, try here - Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4

>> Voting in Rhode Island Month's Best of Rhode Island has begun. Be sure to vote for your favorite local and statewide business, they could sure use the support and accolades after the year that was!

>> If you’re currently looking for a job, don’t miss Newport Vineyards Job Fair today!

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Saturday, April 3 & Sunday, April 4

~ Happy Birthday today to Sabrina Messmer, Jody Vento, and Michael Coffey!

~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Dan Blakeslee, Gail Alofsin, and Tim Murphy!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NW in the evening. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - NW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 42°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:57 am & 1:27 pm | Low tide at 6:53 am and 6:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 65% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 52 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:59 am & 2:29 pm | Low tide at 9:02 am and 7:52 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 54% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday

Sunday

9 am to 12 pm – Pardon Gray Egg Hunt with Tiverton Land Trust

11 am –Golden To Gilded Walking Tour

Live Music & Entertainment

Saturday

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East

8:30 pm to 12 am – Sugarbabies at One Pelham East

Sunday

Nothing scheduled

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

All Weekend

City & Government

All Weekend

Nothing scheduled

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

We’ll See You Out There

