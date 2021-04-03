What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4

Good Morning,
>> Governor McKee will visit the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Benny’s in Middletown at 1:30 pm today.
>> The City of Newport’s Department of Utilities’ contractor Hartford Paving will begin construction of necessary Stormwater Infrastructure improvements in the parking stall area of Thames Street from Cotton Court to Mill Street in the vicinity of Queen Anne Square, beginning on Monday, April 5th. The improvements, which consist of replacing multiple catch basins, drain manholes and associated Storm Drain piping, are expected to be complete by May 14th.
During construction, motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, with traffic patterns returning to normal at the end of each work day. Parking in the active construction area will be prohibited. Trash pick-up and mail/package deliveries to this area will not be interrupted and local resident, business and emergency access will be maintained at all times.
>> If you’re still looking for some Easter dining options, try here - Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4
>> Voting in Rhode Island Month’s Best of Rhode Island has begun. Be sure to vote for your favorite local and statewide business, they could sure use the support and accolades after the year that was! Don’t forget to consider us for Best Local News Blog - Statewide, we’ve had the honor of winning the last three years and would be honored to win again. Vote at www.rimonthly.com.
>> If you’re currently looking for a job, don’t miss Newport Vineyards Job Fair today!
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Saturday, April 3 & Sunday, April 4
~ Happy Birthday today to Sabrina Messmer, Jody Vento, and Michael Coffey!
~ Happy Birthday on Sunday to Dan Blakeslee, Gail Alofsin, and Tim Murphy!
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight - Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NW in the evening. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - NW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
The current water temperature in Newport is 42°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Saturday
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:57 am & 1:27 pm | Low tide at 6:53 am and 6:28 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21 days, 65% lighting.
Sunday
Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 52 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:59 am & 2:29 pm | Low tide at 9:02 am and 7:52 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 54% lighting.
Things To Do
Saturday
9 am to 12 pm –Newport Aquidneck Growers Marketat Gateway Center
12 pm to 4 pm –Tiverton Farmers Market Easter Pop-Up Marketat Sandywood Farmers Market
1 pm to 4 pm –Newport Vineyards Job Fair
Sunday
9 am to 12 pm – Pardon Gray Egg Hunt with Tiverton Land Trust
Live Music & Entertainment
Saturday
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
8:30 pm to 12 am – Sugarbabies at One Pelham East
Sunday
Nothing scheduled
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
All Weekend
City & Government
All Weekend
Nothing scheduled
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Sen. DiPalma’s legislation that protects families with parents that have disabilities passes Senate
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 2 – 4
Lucy’s Hearth raises $12,850 during 401Gives
Home on Anthony Road in Common Fence Point sells for $1.65 million
401Gives exceeds expectations, raises $2.2 million for local nonprofits
‘Stone Ledge’ on Indian Avenue in Portsmouth sells for $3.223 million
Bandcamp Friday: Here’s how to support local musicians
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
Recent Local Obituaries
DEM, partners providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring
'Stone Ledge' on Indian Avenue in Portsmouth sells for $3.223 million
Home on Anthony Road in Common Fence Point sells for $1.65 million
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
