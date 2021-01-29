Good Evening,

I hope you are keeping warm out there. It certainly has been a frigid one and looks like it will stay this way for a little bit. The National Weather Services’ latest forecast calls for a low tonight around 11 °F with wind chill values as low as - 3 °F. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 23 °F with wind chill values as low as -5 °F.

A few quick notes before diving into the latest headlines;

As the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) continues to prepare for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island, the City of Newport today issued a press release encouraging residents of Newport to pre-register online with the City’s Emergency Management Agency.

After officials announced yesterday that the curfew on restaurants, bars, and other businesses would be lifted beginning Sunday, Governor Raimondo signed an order today lifting the curfew effective today.

RIDOH provided a COVID-19 vaccination update today via email.

Newport has been chosen as the future homeport for a new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) oceanographic research vessel being built for the agency.

The City of Newport will soon be hiring a new harbormaster. The application period will be open from February 1 - 15, according to the city website.

Here’s our chat from earlier today with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano.

Here’s our chat from earlier today with Discover Newport’s Evan Smith.

The Latest What's Up Newp Headlines

City of Newport launches vaccine pre-registration portal

New NOAA ocean exploration ship, ‘Discoverer’, to be based in Newport

Legislation introduced to make RI Promise permanent, program provides up to two years of free CCRI tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders

Six Picks Music: Top Live Streams This Weekend – War and Treaty, Brandi Carlile and Isbell/Lovett

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 29 – 31

Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport will open on February 1

RIDOH provides Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Eight members of CCRI Players theater group to compete in this year’s regional Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival

Climate Jobs Rhode Island: New initiative hopes to transition Rhode Island towards a net-zero emission economy by the year 2050

Treasurer Magaziner to reunite over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with missing money

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano

LIVE ON WUN | WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport

Early closure advisory for restaurants, entertainment facilities, and other businesses will be lifted today (Updated)

Open Houses: 6 homes in Newport County to check out this weekend

Ellen Bowman, Patrick Dolat, and Ellie Voorhes join Newport Art Museum’s Board, Margaret Sullivan-Carr named new Director of Advancement

Rhode Island PBS revisits four hard-hitting selections from ‘Story in the Public Square’

PATRIOT returns to the racecourse but suffers two losses to open Prada Cup semifinal

Rep. O’Brien commends lifting of restaurant curfew; says it’s time to open bar areas as well

What’s Up Interview: PPAC President Lynn Singleton

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 29)

For more data, visit COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data.

Snapshot

A frigid Friday night is a good time to remind you of the virtual movie offerings that are available through the JPT Film & Event Center. Make yourself a hot drink and cozy up at home to one of the great movies they are currently showing. Bonus - It helps keep the JPT alive and going until they can reopen again.

I’ll see you out there,

~ Ryan

