What's Up in Newp Today: Wednesday, September 8

Good Morning,

Governor Dan McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at Middletown Town Hall at 10 am this morning for legislation that would preclude the disability of a parent from serving as a basis for denial or restriction in matters involving a child’s welfare, foster care, family law, guardianship, and adoption.

Joining Governor McKee will be Senator Lou DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton), the bill sponsor; Representative Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth Middletown), the bill sponsor; Grace Pires, President, National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island; and Christopher Bove, National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 39 real estate transactions that took place last week in Newport County.

Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting at Newport City Hall this evening, here’s what’s on the agenda.

DEM is advising paddlers and anglers to use caution and wear a life jacket to help ensure they enjoy a safe boating experience. Over Labor Day weekend, DEM says in a press release that its Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) responded to several rescues of kayakers needing assistance due to improper equipment and inexperience handling the strong currents and higher water levels caused by recent storms. Read More

The Brenton Hotel, The Vanderbilt, and Weekapaug Inn are among Travel + Leisure’s Top 10 New England Resort Hotels.

Salve Regina University is supporting the increase of federal Pell Grants for college students in need, according to Salve Today.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from September 8, 12:00 PM EDT until September 8, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - S wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 10 to 12 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:20 am & 9:38 pm | Low tide at 2:42 am & 3:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.9 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

5 pm to 7 pm – Music at Sunset: The Honky Tonk Knights at Blithewold Mansion

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

