What's Up in Newp Today: Thursday, September 9

Good Morning,

On this day in 1957 while in Newport, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the first workable civil rights legislation to be passed since the reconstruction period. The Civil Rights Act of 1957 is known as the first federal civil rights legislation passed by the United States Congress since the Civil Rights Act of 1875. Read More

Kendall Cooper Casting announced this week that it is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming feature-length motion picture project “Hocus Pocus 2”. Filming will be in Providence, RI, and surrounding areas October through December 2021. Read More

Gifts from the Sea: Sailors’ Valentines by Happy van Beuren has opened in the Van Alen Gallery at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum. Featuring over 30 creations by Newport doyenne Hope “Happy” van Beuren the show introduces for the first time Newport audiences to this remarkable art form and her exceptional skill in making these beautiful and supremely labor-intensive creations. Read More

Seaward Estate, located at 339 Ocean Avenue Lot B & Lot 38 in Newport, has sold for $16 million. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Rhode Island since 2019. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Rip Current Statement in effect from September 9, 08:00 AM EDT until September 9, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight - Showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours & 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:06 am & 10:25 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) - In The Heights

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) - Never Gonna Snow Again, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Newport Blues Cafe - Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

On This Day In Newport History – September 9, 1957: President Eisenhower signs Civil Rights Act of 1957 while in Newport

Extras needed for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, filming to take place in and around Providence this fall

Spindle City Fest returning to Fall River September 11th

New exhibition opens at the Redwood Libary – “Gifts from the Sea: Sailors’ Valentines by Happy van Beuren”

Marie Osmond’s Christmas Special coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

‘Seaward’ estate on Ocean Drive sells for $16 million

Stone Soup Coffeehouse Announces 2021-2022 schedule

Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm receives grant to support its agricultural education project

What Sold: 39 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 30 – September 3)

DEM responds to several rescue of kayakers over Labor Day weekend, urges paddlers to put safety first

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

We’ll See You Out There