What's Up in Newp Today: Thursday, September 9
The latest from What's Up Newp and a look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
On this day in 1957 while in Newport, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the first workable civil rights legislation to be passed since the reconstruction period. The Civil Rights Act of 1957 is known as the first federal civil rights legislation passed by the United States Congress since the Civil Rights Act of 1875. Read More
Kendall Cooper Casting announced this week that it is now accepting submissions for extras to work on the upcoming feature-length motion picture project “Hocus Pocus 2”. Filming will be in Providence, RI, and surrounding areas October through December 2021. Read More
Gifts from the Sea: Sailors’ Valentines by Happy van Beuren has opened in the Van Alen Gallery at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum. Featuring over 30 creations by Newport doyenne Hope “Happy” van Beuren the show introduces for the first time Newport audiences to this remarkable art form and her exceptional skill in making these beautiful and supremely labor-intensive creations. Read More
Seaward Estate, located at 339 Ocean Avenue Lot B & Lot 38 in Newport, has sold for $16 million. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Rhode Island since 2019. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Rip Current Statement in effect from September 9, 08:00 AM EDT until September 9, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight - Showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours & 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:06 am & 10:25 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:47 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 5% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm - Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
5 pm to 8 pm - Newport Gallery Night
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
7:15 pm - Havana Libre - newportFILM Outdoors at Morton Park
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) - In The Heights
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) - Never Gonna Snow Again, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Newport Blues Cafe - Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
4 pm - Newport Housing Authority
6:30 pm - Newport Waterfront Commission
7 pm - Portsmouth Tree Commission
7 pm - Little Compton Town Council
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
On This Day In Newport History – September 9, 1957: President Eisenhower signs Civil Rights Act of 1957 while in Newport
Extras needed for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, filming to take place in and around Providence this fall
Spindle City Fest returning to Fall River September 11th
New exhibition opens at the Redwood Libary – “Gifts from the Sea: Sailors’ Valentines by Happy van Beuren”
Marie Osmond’s Christmas Special coming to Mohegan Sun Arena
‘Seaward’ estate on Ocean Drive sells for $16 million
Stone Soup Coffeehouse Announces 2021-2022 schedule
Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm receives grant to support its agricultural education project
What Sold: 39 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 30 – September 3)
DEM responds to several rescue of kayakers over Labor Day weekend, urges paddlers to put safety first
ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
