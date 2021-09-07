What's Up in Newp today: September 7
A look at the latest from WhatsUpNewp.com and a preview of all that's happening, new, and to do out there in Newport County and Rhode Island today.
Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, September 7.
The ideal conditions for any distance race are favorable winds, advantageous tide, and warm weather – which the 94th Conanicut Yacht Club delivered on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend for the 90 boats that lapped the 18 miles around Jamestown, Rhode Island. At the end of the day, it was the smallest boat among the fleet, the 18-foot VXOne who hoisted the Commodore John Quinn Trophy for the fastest corrected time of 2:47:27. Read More
WUN’s Ken Abram and Rick Farrell were at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown this weekend. Check out their recap and photo gallery from day 1 and day 2, and day 3.
Dawn Emsellem-Wichowski, director of library services at Salve Regina, has spent years creating a project that finally came to fruition this summer. She’s made a “wind phone” to help others process their grief in a safe, quiet and beautiful environment. Read more on Salve Today
A new study on perceptions of coastal water quality shows users may have more difficulty interpreting warning signs than previously thought. ecoRI News with more - Beachgoers Confused by What Constitutes Healthy Shoreline
Wednesday is the first day of school (full day) for students who attend Newport Public Schools!
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight - Clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind around 6 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 7:08 pm | 12 hours & 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:36 am & 8:53 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 2:15 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
6 pm - Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with the Narrow River Band, Departing from Jamestown
7 pm - Summer Concert Series in the Gardens at Linden Place
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) - Summer of Soul at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
11:30 am - Newport Canvassing Authority
3 pm - Middletown Planning Board
4 pm - Middletown Personnel Board
5 pm - Jamestown Town Council
5:15 pm - Middletown School Committee
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Tiverton Litter Committee
7 pm - Jamestown Fire Department
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 7
Born to Rise presents its second annual women’s story festival with this year’s theme of “Rise and Shine”
Just My Opinion: A day to remember the contributions of labor unions
Concert Recap and Photos: Rhythm and Roots Day 3 (September 5, 2021)
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Cottage Pie
Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for the season with a maze that celebrates New England
