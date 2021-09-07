What's Up in Newp today: September 7

Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, September 7.

The ideal conditions for any distance race are favorable winds, advantageous tide, and warm weather – which the 94th Conanicut Yacht Club delivered on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend for the 90 boats that lapped the 18 miles around Jamestown, Rhode Island. At the end of the day, it was the smallest boat among the fleet, the 18-foot VXOne who hoisted the Commodore John Quinn Trophy for the fastest corrected time of 2:47:27. Read More

WUN’s Ken Abram and Rick Farrell were at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown this weekend. Check out their recap and photo gallery from day 1 and day 2, and day 3.

Dawn Emsellem-Wichowski, director of library services at Salve Regina, has spent years creating a project that finally came to fruition this summer. She’s made a “wind phone” to help others process their grief in a safe, quiet and beautiful environment. Read more on Salve Today

A new study on perceptions of coastal water quality shows users may have more difficulty interpreting warning signs than previously thought. ecoRI News with more - Beachgoers Confused by What Constitutes Healthy Shoreline

Wednesday is the first day of school (full day) for students who attend Newport Public Schools!

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind around 6 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 7:08 pm | 12 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:36 am & 8:53 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 2:15 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) - Summer of Soul at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

