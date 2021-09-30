What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 30

Good Morning,

A lockdown at Rogers High School yesterday was due to “false and not credible” student statements. Read More

This week, the City of Newport, Save The Bay, and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority signed agreements that will allow the local nonprofit organization to move its Exploration Center and Aquarium to the ground floor of the Gateway Transportation & Visitors Center at 23 America’s Cup Blvd. Read More

The Newport Democratic City Committee will host the first of their two virtual presentations on the housing crisis in Newport tonight. Tonight’s panel will focus on policy locally in Newport. Details

The Redistricting Commission will meet here in Newport County tonight. Redistricting is the process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn every 10 years using the data collected in the census. Residents are invited to join the Commission’s meeting at CCRI Newport Campus tonight at 6 pm. The Commission also has upcoming meetings scheduled in Woonsocket, Kingston, Warwick, and Bristol. More information here.

A new spot for skaters and basketball players alike is in the works in Newport, WPRI has the story.

Newport and Rhode Island are among the things that former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski misses and loves about New England. ESPN with the story

Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz joined me yesterday for a conversation about his run for Governor. Learn more about the candidate below.

Lucas O’Reilly joined me yesterday to discuss his journey and his experience on The Voice.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 9 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -NNW wind around 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 6:28 pm | 11 hours & 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:02 am & 3:21 pm | Low tide at 8:33 am & 10:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 22.9 days, 42% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –American Graffiti at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Tyler Fauxbel from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

City & Government

Governor McKee

1 pm - Governor Dan McKee will give opening remarks at a meeting of the RI Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council.

2 pm - Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy will provide a COVID-19 update in collaboration with Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi to discuss the eligibility for and availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

5:30 pm - Governor Dan McKee will attend the Rhode Island League of Cities & Towns Annual Dinner at The Crowne Plaza.

