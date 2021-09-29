What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 29

Good Morning,

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz will join WUN for a one-on-one live virtual conversation today at 4 pm. More details

Lucas O’Reilly, a Newport resident who performed during the blind auditions on The Voice on Monday, will join WUN for a live virtual conversation today at 5 pm. Watch it on our website and Facebook Page.

WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to GA-20 co-founder Matthew Stubbs earlier this month as the band prepared for a massive 60+ date tour, that includes a stop at the Narrows Center. Check out the interview

Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week gets underway today with several Member Only events. Concours & Motor Week runs through Sunday, here’s the full schedule of events.

Newport Mayor Jeanne Napolitano tells 12 News the Easton’s Beach snack bar and carousel, which were built in the early 1990s, are scheduled to be demolished since both buildings have sustained significant damage over the years from various storms.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Taproot Brewing Co. brews pumpkin beers from estate-grown pumpkins

Newport Police Department hiring police officers

Preservation Society announces Fall Lecture Series, ‘Maker and Muse: Sculpting the Gilded Age’

What’s Up Interview: Matthew Stubbs of GA-20 playing the Narrows Center Saturday, Oct. 2

Pentatonix to Return to Mohegan Sun for Christmas show

What’s Up This Week: Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Gerry Goldstein: The two faces of our beguiling but fickle sea

Get to know Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz who joins What’s Up Newp for a Wednesday videocast

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 11 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 9 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -NNW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 6:30 pm | 11 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:09 am & 2:24 pm | Low tide at 7:17 am & 9:29 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 52% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – The Teledynes from 5 pm to 7 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –An evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway & Final Set

City & Government

Governor McKee

5 pm - Governor McKee will attend the Latino Contractor Summit at The Guild in Pawtucket, the event hosted by the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which brings together Latino contractors, State agencies, and businesses related to the construction industry.

Live On What’s Up Newp

4 pm - A conversation with Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz

5 pm - A conversation with Lucas O’Reilly

Watch these conversations live (or anytime afterward) as they happen on our Facebook Page or website. Want to participate in the conversation/ask our guests a question? Participate via our Facebook Page as the conversation is live.

We’ll See You Out There