What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 28

Good Morning,

In a crowded and growing Democratic gubernatorial field, the least known, and by far youngest, is Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, 35, who will join What’s Up Newp for a one-on-one live virtual conversation on Wednesday at 4 pm. More details

Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - The two faces of our beguiling but fickle sea

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at what homes sold between September 18 -24, 2021.

What’s Up Newp runs on reader support. If you haven’t already, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today.

The Redistricting Commission will meet here in Newport County on Thursday. Redistricting is the process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn every 10 years using the data collected in the census. Residents are invited to join the Commission’s meeting at CCRI Newport Campus on Thursday at 6 pm. The Commission also has upcoming meetings scheduled in Woonsocket, Kingston, Warwick, and Bristol. More information here.

Also on Thursday evening, the Newport Democratic City Committee will host part 1 of a 2 part series discussing the Newport Housing Crisis at 7 pm. This panel will focus on the role of the Newport city government in addressing this issue. Read More

David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing at the JPT Film & Event Center for two shows this week (tonight and tomorrow night), following the release of his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery. More details

Lucas O’Reilly from Newport performed during the blind auditions on The Voice last night. Unfortunately, no judges chairs turned during his performance of James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind”.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Gerry Goldstein: The two faces of our beguiling but fickle sea

Get to know Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz who joins What’s Up Newp for a Wednesday videocast

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 28

Newport Art Museum, Newport Public Art to unveil a new outdoor mural

Town of Middletown wants to hear ARPA ideas, requests

Newport Art Museum seeking submissions for its residency program

Bob Dylan announces Fall tour – Coming to PPAC November 26th

URI Guitar Festival returning as hybrid event October 14-17

Newport Democratic City Committee to host two virtual presentations on the housing crisis in Newport

Newport Car Museum to host AutoFest 2021

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers between 3 am and 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind 9 to 11 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -NW wind 5 to 10 kt becoming NNE in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 6:32 pm | 11 hours & 52 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:20 am & 1:34 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 7:47 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.1 days, 61% lighting.

Things To Do

9:30 am & 4 pm - Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm

11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards

2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) -An evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway & Final Set

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Governor McKee

10 am - Governor McKee will host a ceremonial bill signing at Project Weber/RENEW Drop-In Center in Providence for legislation that changes possession of certain controlled substances from a felony to a misdemeanor charge.

We’ll See You Out There