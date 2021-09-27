What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 27

Good Morning,

On Saturday, three-time Olympian and 2016 Team USA Captain Elizabeth Beisel, who is a Newport resident, overcame two weather-related postponements and fought through a finish-line riptide to make history as the first woman to swim the 10.4 miles from mainland Rhode Island to Block Island. Read More

ICYMI: What’s Up Newp’s Ken Abrams caught up with Martin Beck of Portsmouth-based Cloverbud Ranch last week before his panel discussion at Farm Aid. Read more about what he has to say about sustainable beef farming and climate change.

Saturday, September 25th saw the triumphant return of the annual Farm Aid concert, this year held in nearby Hartford, CT. The sold-out event was a major success, for the artists who played it as well as for the organization it benefits. What’s Up Newp was there to capture the event, check out our concert recap and photo gallery.

Singer-songwriter and keyboardist extraordinaire Ben Folds returned to Providence Friday, September 24th with an engaging performance before an enthusiastic crowd. The show was the first popular music event at the venue since Covid hit in March 2020. What’s Up Newp was there to capture the event, recap and photo gallery is here.

Aquidneck Island State Senators Lou DiPalma and Dawn Euer will be among perhaps dozens of Democratic state legislators facing primary election battles next September, some targeted by a progressive group led by former Secretary of State Matt Brown, who announced this week that he’s running for governor. Read the full story by WUN’s Frank Prosnitz.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Elizabeth Beisel completes historic 10.4-mile swim to Block Island

Concert Recap and Photos: Farm Aid returns to Hartford, CT (September 25, 2021)

Concert Recap and Photos: Ben Folds at The Vets (September 24, 2021)

Two Aquidneck Island State Senators facing primary elections

Naval Academy Preparatory School falls to St. Thomas More School in an exciting season opener

RIDOH: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters available for 65+, high-risk individuals at least six months after second vaccination

Senator DiPalma named as vice-chair of Council of State Governments East Transportation Policy Committee

What’s Up Interview: Martin Beck of Cloverbud Ranch on sustainable beef farming, climate change

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow - A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from September 27, 04:00 PM EDT until September 28, 05:00 AM EDT

Today - SW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 6:33 pm | 11 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:32 am & 12:47 pm | Low tide at 5:29 am & 6:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.2 days, 70% lighting.

Things To Do

11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour

3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Final Set, On Broadway

City & Government

Support What’s Up Newp

What’s Up Newp runs on reader support. If you appreciate the news, information, and entertainment that we provide, please consider supporting us by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

We’ll See You Out There