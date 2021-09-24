What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 24

Good Morning,

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 100 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

Here’s a look at all that’s happening and to do this weekend.

The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will host a Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" celebration on Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm. The event will take place at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Fastnet Pub, Smugglers Waterfront Bar, Cappy’s Hillside Cafe, Newport Irish American Athletic Club, and Buskers Irish Pub and Restaurant. More details on their Facebook Page

ICYMI: Ben Folds will perform at The Vets in Providence this evening. Earlier this week we caught up with Folds about his music and performance.

The Burrillville home that inspired “The Conjuring” can now be yours for a cool $1.2 million.

City of Newport issues call for submissions, survey for ARPA Fund ideas

Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11

Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Newport-based Sankofa Community Connection shares Rhode Island Foundation’s most prestigious award

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 26

Burrillville home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ hits the market for $1.2 million

Museum of Newport Irish History unveils historical informational sign at Barney Street Cemetery

505 North American Championships coming to Newport

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Rip Current Statement until September 24, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until September 24, 01:00 PM EDT

Today - S wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly afternoon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:39 pm | 12 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:44 am & 11:05 pm | Low tide at 3:36 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.5 days, 92% lighting.

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jake Kulak at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Neal Vitullo & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

6 pm – Little Compton School Committee

