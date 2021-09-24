What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 24
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Good Morning,
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 100 job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
Here’s a look at all that’s happening and to do this weekend.
The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will host a Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" celebration on Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm. The event will take place at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Fastnet Pub, Smugglers Waterfront Bar, Cappy’s Hillside Cafe, Newport Irish American Athletic Club, and Buskers Irish Pub and Restaurant. More details on their Facebook Page
ICYMI: Ben Folds will perform at The Vets in Providence this evening. Earlier this week we caught up with Folds about his music and performance.
The Burrillville home that inspired “The Conjuring” can now be yours for a cool $1.2 million.
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly afternoon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:39 pm | 12 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:44 am & 11:05 pm | Low tide at 3:36 am & 4:17 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.5 days, 92% lighting.
Things To Do
8 am to 4 pm – Rugby Alumni Golf Tournament at Jamestown Golf Course
11 am – Golden to Gilded Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm to 8 pm – Newport Public Education Foundation’s Fall Friend-Raiser at Sail Newport
5 pm to 9 pm – FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park—Music From The Sole at Roger Williams Park Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn
7 pm to 9 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Oshima Brothers at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jake Kulak at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Neal Vitullo & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
