What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 23

Last week we shared some of the best apple picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at what sold between September 13 - 17, 2021.

Celebrate New England Hot Rods at the Audrain Automobile Museum. The Rhode Show has the story.

Matt Brown yesterday announced that he will be running for Governor, with Senator Mendes as a running mate. Brown and Mendes say that they will headline a slate of 50 candidates seeking legislative and municipal seats up and down the ballot next year in Rhode Island. A list of 2022 candidates was released by the Rhode Island Political Cooperative and shows locally that Senator Dawn Euer and Senator Lou DiPalma will have opponents in the next election. WPRI with the full story.

Speaking of Gubernatorial candidates, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joined What’s Up Newp yesterday for a one-on-one live virtual conversation about his run for Governor. Watch below.

Concert Recap and Photos: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley at Leader Bank Pavilion (September 21, 2021)

Museum of Newport Irish History unveils historical informational sign at Barney Street Cemetery

505 North American Championships coming to Newport

Gamm Theatre launches fellowship program for emerging artists

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - A chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight - A chance of showers before 7 pm, then a chance of showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 am. Patchy fog between 7 pm and 8 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from September 23, 05:00 PM EDT until September 24, 02:00 AM EDT

Today - SE wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SE wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 6:40 pm | 12 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:05 am & 10:24 pm | Low tide at 3:02 am & 3:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.6 days, 96% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Final Set

Landing - Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

City & Government

Governor McKee

No public events.

