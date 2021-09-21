What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 21
Good Morning,
Three-time Olympian, silver medalist, and 2016 Team USA Captain, Elizabeth Beisel is poised to make history on Wednesday, September 22, when she swims from mainland Rhode Island to Block Island in her BLOCK CANCER SWIM. Beisel will join What's Up Newp ahead of her historic swim for a live virtual video conversation today at 12 pm. More Info On Swim / Watch Convo Here
Last week, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced his run for Governor. Magaziner will join What’s Up Newp tomorrow at 2 pm for a live virtual video conversation.
What’s Up Newp is giving away a few sets of tickets for Walden’s upcoming performance at the Narragansett Brewery. Details here
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority yesterday announced that the transition to all-electronic tolling is set to begin on October 27th at 11 pm and will be completed by October 28th at 11 pm. Read More
Twelve organizations from Newport County are among the 121 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits that were recently awarded nearly $1 million in grants. Read More
What’s Up Newp photographer Rick Farrell was on hand for George Thorogood & The Destroyers at Indian Ranch on Sunday. Check out his photo gallery
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm
Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24
Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island on Wednesday
“This American Life” contributor David Sedaris coming to Jane Pickens Theater Sept. 28-29
RI Arts and Humanities Councils award nearly $1 million in grants with federal funds to 121 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits
Pell Bridge to transition to all-electronic tolling on October 27
The Reef set to host inaugural Savor Newport Wine and Food Fest
RI Hospitality Association’s 18th Annual Economic Outlook Breakfast predicts continued recovery in 2022
Concert Recap and Photos: George Thorogood at Indian Ranch (September 19, 2021)
The Reef set to host inaugural Savor Newport Wine and Food Fest
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow - A slight chance of showers before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers before 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 am and 4 am, then a chance of showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today - SE wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SE wind 8 to 11 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 6:44 pm | 12 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:44 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 2 am & 2:23 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 14.7 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am & 4 pm - Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) -The Green Knight at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Final Set
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
12 pm - Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport
6 pm - Tiverton School Committee
6:30 pm - Tiverton Recreation Commission
6:30 pm - Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
Governor McKee
2 pm - Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Matos will hold a joint media availability at the Department of Administration to discuss issues of the day and take questions from the media.
