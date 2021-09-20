What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 20
It was a high-energy trip down memory lane at the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night when one of classic rock’s greatest acts, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, paid a visit to the East Greenwich theatre. WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares a photo gallery.
The Newport Art Museum will host the Newport String Project for their Season Opening Concert in the galleries of the historic John N.A. Griswold House on Sunday. Read More
Newport Restaurant Week is back November 5-14. Restaurants will continue to offer up to two deals of their choosing throughout the course of NRW’s 10 days, ranging from the traditional prix-fixe menu to BOGO offerings, gift card promotions, entrée specials, and more.
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday night at City Hall. Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Anderson Cooper spoke to CBS News about the Vanderbilt dynasty. CBS News
The fall equinox arrives on Wednesday at 3:20 pm.
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours & 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:01 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 1:44 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.7 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
6:15 pm - Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Final Set, On Broadway
City & Government
10:30 am - Portsmouth Water and Fire District
5:45 pm - Jamestown Town Council
6:15 pm - Jamestown Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Charter Review Commission
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Middletown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Library Trustees
Governor McKee
12:15 pm - Governor Dan McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at the Daniel D. Waterman Elementary School in Cranston for legislation that will require civics education proficiency for all Rhode Island public high school graduates.
