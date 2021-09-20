What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 20

Good Morning,

It was a high-energy trip down memory lane at the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night when one of classic rock’s greatest acts, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, paid a visit to the East Greenwich theatre. WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares a photo gallery.

The Newport Art Museum will host the Newport String Project for their Season Opening Concert in the galleries of the historic John N.A. Griswold House on Sunday. Read More

Newport Restaurant Week is back November 5-14. Restaurants will continue to offer up to two deals of their choosing throughout the course of NRW’s 10 days, ranging from the traditional prix-fixe menu to BOGO offerings, gift card promotions, entrée specials, and more.

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday night at City Hall. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

Anderson Cooper spoke to CBS News about the Vanderbilt dynasty. CBS News

The fall equinox arrives on Wednesday at 3:20 pm.

Newport Art Museum to host Newport String Project Season Opening Concert

Live Music Society announces Cat Henry as Executive Director

Rep. Ruggiero to lead CRMC study commission

RI Foundation honors Wickford lawyer with highest honor

Newport Art Museum to host Newport Day of Design Walking Tour

BedJet, once a Shark Tank 'fail', sells 100,000th unit

Concert Recap and Photos: Felix Cavaliere's Rascals at the Greenwich Odeum (September 18, 2021)

Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes fall with harvest season of events

This day in Newport History: September 19, 1902 - Jimmy Van Alen born in Newport

Exeter Town Council considers turning Schartner farm into massive high-tech agricultural project

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:01 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 1:44 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

12:15 pm - Governor Dan McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at the Daniel D. Waterman Elementary School in Cranston for legislation that will require civics education proficiency for all Rhode Island public high school graduates.

We’ll See You Out There