What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 17

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with a report from Westerly - where the Town Manager has quit and the Police Chief is expected to be appointed the interim manager. Read More
The Newport International Boat Show kicked off things yesterday. Their 50th Annual event runs through Sunday at 5 pm. More details
The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday. More details
It’s Army versus Navy in the Cardines Classic at Cardines Field this evening. The first pitch is at 5:30 pm. More details
DEM issued a statement on Thursday mourning the loss of George Wein.
X Shore, a Swedish electric boating brand known for driving connected and sustainable boating with their 100% electric boat, the Eelex 8000, yesterday announced that it has established an official North American sales office in Newport at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Read More
On the market for a new home? Check out these 23 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend! See The List
The last official weekend of Summer 2021 is here - here’s what’s up this weekend in and around Newport County.
In their own words, elementary, middle and high school students share the trials and joys of growing up in a pandemic with Rhode Island Monthly - Living History: RI Public School Students Reflect on the Year-and-a-Half That Changed Everything
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today - NE wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 12 hours & 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:28 am & 6:03 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.6 days, 82% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
12 pm – Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5:30 pm – 4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Governor McKee
No public events.
