What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 17

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with a report from Westerly - where the Town Manager has quit and the Police Chief is expected to be appointed the interim manager. Read More

The Newport International Boat Show kicked off things yesterday. Their 50th Annual event runs through Sunday at 5 pm. More details

The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday. More details

It’s Army versus Navy in the Cardines Classic at Cardines Field this evening. The first pitch is at 5:30 pm. More details

DEM issued a statement on Thursday mourning the loss of George Wein.

X Shore, a Swedish electric boating brand known for driving connected and sustainable boating with their 100% electric boat, the Eelex 8000, yesterday announced that it has established an official North American sales office in Newport at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. Read More

On the market for a new home? Check out these 23 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend! See The List

The last official weekend of Summer 2021 is here - here’s what’s up this weekend in and around Newport County.

In their own words, elementary, middle and high school students share the trials and joys of growing up in a pandemic with Rhode Island Monthly - Living History: RI Public School Students Reflect on the Year-and-a-Half That Changed Everything

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: Things to do, live music, and more (Sept. 17 – 19)

Rhode Island Pop-Punk band Another One Down! releases single + video “Headspace”

23 open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 17 – 19)

X Shore: Swedish electric boating brand opens office at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard

Westerly Town Manager quits; Police Chief expected to be appointed interim manager

City of Newport to kick off American Rescue Plan fund engagement process

Newport Polo to host USA versus Mexico on Saturday

What’sUp Interview: Sean Oshima of Oshima Brothers coming to Norman Bird Sanctuary September 24th

ReVision: Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition by Annu Palakunnathu Matthew

Aquidneck Land Trust announces the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather Forecast

Today - A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - NE wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between midnight and 3 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 12 hours & 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:28 am & 6:03 pm | Low tide at 11:32 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.6 days, 82% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

Governor McKee

