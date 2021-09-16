What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 16

Good Morning,

It’s been a busy summer for music at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and the good times will continue right into the Fall season starting with a visit from the Maine band, Oshima Brothers. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Sean Oshima, half of the duo along with his brother Jamie, about the band, their influences, and their upcoming performance. Read More

Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for WUN is about a tree that provides a sweetness of its own - it sings. Read Column

The Newport International Boat Show gets underway today with fun for the whole family. Read More

Newport and Cambridge-based Dockwa is gathering some attention for their pivot to a 4-day workweek. CBS New York

Rhode Island is showing accelerating momentum moving into an economic recovery, says URI economist. URI Today

Apple picking season has officially arrived and according to local growers, the crop looks strong this year. And a nice weekend ahead means time to get out there and support local businesses. Check out our six picks of local orchards.

Where is your favorite place to go apple-picking or to pick up apples?

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight - Cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Special Marine Warning in effect from September 16, 05:43 AM EDT until September 16, 06:45 AM EDT

Today - NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Waves around 2 ft. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.

Tonight - NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Waves around 2 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 12 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:22 am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 11:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.6 days, 73% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Patrick Bradley at 6 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Governor McKee

1 pm - Governor McKee will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the $100 million expansion of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: andrewj_brooks - Calm mornings on the coast

