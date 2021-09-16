What's Up in Newp Today: Sept. 16
A look at what's happening, new, and to do today in and around Newport.
Good Morning,
It’s been a busy summer for music at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and the good times will continue right into the Fall season starting with a visit from the Maine band, Oshima Brothers. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Sean Oshima, half of the duo along with his brother Jamie, about the band, their influences, and their upcoming performance. Read More
Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for WUN is about a tree that provides a sweetness of its own - it sings. Read Column
The Newport International Boat Show gets underway today with fun for the whole family. Read More
Newport and Cambridge-based Dockwa is gathering some attention for their pivot to a 4-day workweek. CBS New York
Rhode Island is showing accelerating momentum moving into an economic recovery, says URI economist. URI Today
Apple picking season has officially arrived and according to local growers, the crop looks strong this year. And a nice weekend ahead means time to get out there and support local businesses. Check out our six picks of local orchards.
Where is your favorite place to go apple-picking or to pick up apples?
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
What’sUp Interview: Sean Oshima of Oshima Brothers coming to Norman Bird Sanctuary September 24th
ReVision: Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition by Annu Palakunnathu Matthew
Aquidneck Land Trust announces the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest
Gerry Goldstein: Music, with nature calling the tune
Apple Picking Season has arrived! “Six Picks” Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Jamestown Arts Center seeks artist submissions for ‘RAW: Reassessment and Wonder’
National Data shows an increase in child poverty and uninsured children
24th International Seapower Symposium taking place at Naval War College this week
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now
24th International Seapower Symposium taking place at Naval War College this week
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 6 - 10)
12 Metre North Americans to provide grand finale for the sailing season
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tonight - Cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Special Marine Warning in effect from September 16, 05:43 AM EDT until September 16, 06:45 AM EDT
Today - NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Waves around 2 ft. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.
Tonight - NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Waves around 2 ft. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 12 hours & 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:22 am & 5:01 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 11:52 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.6 days, 73% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Patrick Bradley at 6 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
Governor McKee
1 pm - Governor McKee will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the $100 million expansion of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.