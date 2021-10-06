What's Up in Newp today: October 6

Good Morning,

On this day in 1884, Secretary of the Navy William E. Chandler signed General Order 325, which began by simply stating: “A college is hereby established for an advanced course of professional study for naval officers, to be known as the Naval War College.”

-

Jamestown-resident Frank O’Donnell joins our crew as a contributor beginning today. O’Donnell has been writing features and reviews about the local entertainment scene for 20 years. In addition to that, he’s a stand-up comic, comedy writer, actor, playwright, compliance officer, butterfly whisperer, and the president of the Keri Anne O’Donnell Memorial Fund. Read his first story, a review of “A Lie Agreed Upon” at Warwick’s Gamm Theatre here.

-

Newport’s Castle Hill Inn has been named the #1 hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards! Joining Castle Hill Inn on the list were a few other Newport hotels, including The Vanderbilt (at #7), Hammetts Hotel (#13), and The Chanler at Cliff Walk (#27).

-

On Monday, the US Mint announced the designs for the 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Program - which included Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Tennessee.



The Rhode Island $1 Coin design depicts Nathanael Herreshoff’s famous Reliance yacht at full speed in the waters surrounding Rhode Island. The design was done by Dennis Friel, Artistic Infusion Program, and is bordered by a rope evoking the nautical scene. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “RHODE ISLAND.” The sculptor is Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist.

-

After heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroyed several roads in Portsmouth, Target 12 obtained the town’s report looking into what went wrong and what’s being done to prevent it happening again.

-

This evening, the Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) is hosting an in-person pop-up at the Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham Street, where you can drop by from 5:30 to 7:30 and provide input on a truly comprehensive new Transportation Master Plan for Newport. According to NDCC, “this is the chance to think big and have your ideas considered when the consultants develop a plan to improve the transportation experience and reduce the stress from tourist season. This phase of collecting comments will close on October 8th, so if you prefer to express your thoughts in person instead of online, join the NDCC tonight. If you can’t make it in person, contribute your ideas at Keep Newport Moving”. The room has high ceilings and plenty of room for social distancing.

-

Will Dailey, a Junior at Rogers High School, is hosting this coat drive in the Rogers High School main parking area on Saturday, October 9th, from 11 am-1 pm. Dailey says he will donate the items to local nonprofits, “I feel this coat drive is important because it will help those that need a warm coat for the winter and it will allow those that have a few extra lightly used coats at home to donate them and help others”.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Theater Review: ‘A Lie Agreed Upon’ at Gamm Theatre

On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport

Innovate Newport to host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch event

Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers

Castle Hill Inn voted #1 hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Senator DiPalma recognized by the Rhode Island United Nurses & Allied Professionals with an award for labor advocacy

Open road tolling lanes on Pell Bridge will be closed October 14 – 28

New Kids On The Block coming to Mohegan Sun Arena July 1 & 2, 2022

More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:18 pm | 11 hours & 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:09 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:27 am & 1:56 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.9 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There