What's Up in Newp Today: October 1

Good Morning,

The ‘Miramar’ estate on Bellevue Avenue sold this week for $27 million. This is the second-highest sale in Newport County with “Clarendon Court” just selling for $30 million earlier in September. Read More

Clean Ocean Access on Thursday announced a search for a new Executive Director and Ben Tuff is elected as the new President of the Board of Directors. Read More

After being postponed twice due to field conditions, the 4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy is set to return to Cardines Field this evening. More details

The RI Political Cooperative has cuts ties with Jennifer Jackson, a state Senate candidate challenging Dawn Euer in Senate District 13, over social media posts. Boston Globe reports

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 1 – 3

Clean Ocean Access announces leadership changes

‘Miramar’ estate on Bellevue Avenue sold

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo

Greenlove Foundation awards two educational scholarships

Finding Spectacular Fall Foliage – Right Here in Rhode Island

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Rip Current Statement in effect from October 2, 08:00 AM EDT until October 3, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 6:27 pm | 11 hours & 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4 am & 4:23 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.8 days, 32% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

1 pm – Portsmouth Mooring Assignment Appeal Committee

Governor McKee

No public events.

We’ll See You Out There