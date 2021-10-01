What's Up in Newp Today: October 1

Good Morning,
The ‘Miramar’ estate on Bellevue Avenue sold this week for $27 million. This is the second-highest sale in Newport County with “Clarendon Court” just selling for $30 million earlier in September. Read More
Clean Ocean Access on Thursday announced a search for a new Executive Director and Ben Tuff is elected as the new President of the Board of Directors. Read More
After being postponed twice due to field conditions, the 4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy is set to return to Cardines Field this evening. More details
The RI Political Cooperative has cuts ties with Jennifer Jackson, a state Senate candidate challenging Dawn Euer in Senate District 13, over social media posts. Boston Globe reports
Lockdown at Rogers High School lifted, was the result of "false and not credible" student statements
Elizabeth Beisel completes historic 10.4-mile swim to Block Island
Weather Forecast
Rip Current Statement in effect from October 2, 08:00 AM EDT until October 3, 08:00 PM EDT
Today - Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 6:27 pm | 11 hours & 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4 am & 4:23 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:10 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.8 days, 32% lighting.
11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
5 pm - Cardines Classic - Army vs Navy at Cardines Field
7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You/Ballroom Dances at Common Fence Point Arts Wellness & Comunity Center
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
