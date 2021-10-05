What's Up in Newp Today: Oct. 5

Good Morning,

While an early-season game between the Patriots and Buccaneers was getting top ratings on Sunday Night Football, the team at Narragansett Beer was preparing a special limited release ale for release on Monday after the game.

“Round 1,” a beer designed to memorialize the rivalry between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, is here. And it might even help ease the pain for all of us Monday Morning Quarterbacks…

Brewery Community Manager Brooke Cure explains to What’s Up Newp how the new brew came about.

-

One of the most innovative guitar players in the world is coming to the University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival October 14th-17th. Kaki King, who in 2006 was declared a “new guitar god,” by Rolling Stone magazine (the only woman on the list at the time), is one of several pioneering artists playing the Festival this year.

WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to King last week from her home in New York as she was working on post-pandemic plans. In an animated conversation, she shared a little bit about her work and the state of the music business over the past year and a half.

-

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 32 homes that switched owners last week in Newport County.

-

Newport in Bloom and Newport Daffodil Days this week announced that they will be distributing free “Dutch Master” daffodil bulbs on Saturday, October 16 from 9 am to 12 pm at Easton’s Beach Rotunda, until supplies last.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16

Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: October 5

Surprise beer drop at Narragansett Brewery – “Round 1” released Monday

Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend

Commission studying the reorganization of Coastal Resources Management Council will meet on Wednesday in Newport

What’s Up Interview: Guitarist Kaki King appearing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 17th

What Sold: 32 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1)

Butts Hill Fort is coming into view

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 9 to 11 kt. Patchy fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - N wind 6 to 8 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 6:20 pm | 11 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:25 am & 7:43 pm | Low tide at 12:51 am & 1:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.8 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

9:30 am & 4 pm - Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm

11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

7:30 pm - Hocus Pocus Party at JPT Film & Event Center

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) -Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There