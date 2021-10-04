What's Up in Newp Today: Oct. 4

Good Morning,

On this day in 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. Ten professionals and one amateur started in the 36-hole competition, which was four trips around the Newport course in one day.

Today is National Taco Day! There are countless variations of tacos that can be found in Newport, as many restaurants get creative with their use of chicken, fish, lobster, pork, steak, beans, and beyond. Which restaurant serves up your favorite tacos?

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 90 companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

Look ahead at this upcoming weekend, it’s going to be a busy one! The Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns Thursday through Monday, the Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon returns on Sunday, and Newport Festa Italiani’s Italian Heritage Parade will step off at noon on Monday.

Take note - The Broadway Street Fair, which would have taken place on Saturday, has been canceled this year.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Rain. Areas of fog before 3pm. High near 66. East wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight - Rain. Areas of fog. Low around 59. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - E wind 8 to 12 kt. Rain. Areas of fog before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - E wind 8 to 11 kt becoming NE after midnight. Rain. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:22 pm | 11 hours & 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:40 am & 6:58 pm | Low tide at 12:17 am & 12:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.8 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Final Set

City & Government

