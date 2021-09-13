What's Up in Newp Today: Monday, September 13

Good Morning,

For the second time in less than a month, the City of Newport has begun compiling storm-related damage from residents and businesses that could be eligible for federal disaster reimbursement. Newport residents and business owners impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are being encouraged to submit storm-related damage reports to the City’s Emergency Management Agency. Read More

Due to poor field conditions, the Cardines Classic baseball game that was scheduled for this past Friday has been rescheduled for Friday, September 17. Read More

A man was swept off the rocks at the Newport Cliff Walk and required rescue Friday afternoon. WJAR reports

Rhode Island Monthly with a dispatch from Newport’s waterfront - At the Reef in Newport, Summer’s Always on the Menu

Make plans now to join What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center on Wednesday night for a special screening of Raiders Of The Lost Ark! Limited seats remain. More details and tickets

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:10 am & 1:43 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 8:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.4 days, 40% lighting.

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway

City of Newport accepting storm damage reports online

On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI

Mohegan Sun announces lineup commemorating 25th Anniversary

This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston

4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17

Concert Recap and Photos: Leann Rimes at the Greenwich Odeum (Sept. 9, 2021)

Recent Local Obituaries

