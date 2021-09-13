What's Up in Newp Today: Monday, September 13
The latest from What's Up Newp and a look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning,
For the second time in less than a month, the City of Newport has begun compiling storm-related damage from residents and businesses that could be eligible for federal disaster reimbursement. Newport residents and business owners impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are being encouraged to submit storm-related damage reports to the City’s Emergency Management Agency. Read More
Due to poor field conditions, the Cardines Classic baseball game that was scheduled for this past Friday has been rescheduled for Friday, September 17. Read More
A man was swept off the rocks at the Newport Cliff Walk and required rescue Friday afternoon. WJAR reports
Rhode Island Monthly with a dispatch from Newport’s waterfront - At the Reef in Newport, Summer’s Always on the Menu
Make plans now to join What’s Up Newp and The JPT Film & Event Center on Wednesday night for a special screening of Raiders Of The Lost Ark! Limited seats remain. More details and tickets
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:10 am & 1:43 pm | Low tide at 6:12 am & 8:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.4 days, 40% lighting.
Things To Do
3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
6 pm - Lecture via Zoom: Shared Spaces, The Irish & African Heritage Experience in Gilded Age Newport
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, On Broadway
City & Government
5:30 pm - Middletown Conservation Commission
6:30 pm - Newport Planning Board
7 pm - Tiverton Harbor Commission
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
City of Newport accepting storm damage reports online
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI
Mohegan Sun announces lineup commemorating 25th Anniversary
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17
Concert Recap and Photos: Leann Rimes at the Greenwich Odeum (Sept. 9, 2021)
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now
On This Day In Newport History - September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 - William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
What's Up This Weekend in Newport County: Things to do, live music, and more (Sept. 10 - 12)
Extras needed for 'Hocus Pocus 2', filming to take place in and around Providence this fall
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.