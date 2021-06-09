What's Up in Newp Today: June 9

Good Morning,

The City of Newport is stepping up enforcement of its noise ordinances, with City leaders promising in a press release on Tuesday to crack down on disturbances stemming from both vehicular traffic and short-term rentals. Read More

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 110+ job opportunities available in the Newport area right now. Job Opportunities

Secretary of the Navy Adolph E. Borie, ordered the construction of the first torpedo station on Goat Island on this day in 1869. Read More

A state police presence could be returning to Aquidneck Island and the East Bay. WJAR reports that Governor McKee has proposed $2 million in funding to renovate and reopen the Portsmouth State Police barracks.

Coming Soon: A new car wash at 202 JT Connell Highway (formerly Pizza Hut). Check out J2 Construct’s Instagram video below and keep up with updates on the project here.

The Huddles is opening at 42 Spring Street on June 20. Read More

Rhea’s Kitchen is moving away from nightly dinner offerings and will now be open for breakfast only. Along with breakfast, they will also be available for catering for smaller events and private functions both on and off the property. Read More

Today -A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 7 am, then a chance of showers after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N around 6 kt after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 1:04 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting.

