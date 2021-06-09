What's Up in Newp Today: June 9

Good Morning,
The City of Newport is stepping up enforcement of its noise ordinances, with City leaders promising in a press release on Tuesday to crack down on disturbances stemming from both vehicular traffic and short-term rentals. Read More
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at 110+ job opportunities available in the Newport area right now. Job Opportunities
Secretary of the Navy Adolph E. Borie, ordered the construction of the first torpedo station on Goat Island on this day in 1869. Read More
A state police presence could be returning to Aquidneck Island and the East Bay. WJAR reports that Governor McKee has proposed $2 million in funding to renovate and reopen the Portsmouth State Police barracks.
Coming Soon: A new car wash at 202 JT Connell Highway (formerly Pizza Hut). Check out J2 Construct’s Instagram video below and keep up with updates on the project here.
The Huddles is opening at 42 Spring Street on June 20. Read More
Rhea’s Kitchen is moving away from nightly dinner offerings and will now be open for breakfast only. Along with breakfast, they will also be available for catering for smaller events and private functions both on and off the property. Read More
What’s Up in Newp Today
Weather Forecast
Today -A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers before 7 am, then a chance of showers after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N around 6 kt after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 1:04 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
6 pm – Music at Sunset, June 9: The Ravers at Blithewold Mansion
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls versus Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blithewold Mansion – The Ravers at 6 pm
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2
Landing – John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Zane Christopher from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
City & Government
8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
2 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
5 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
5 pm – Newport School Committee
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm – Newport City Council
7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
On This Day In Newport History – June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
Bicyclists, supporters will rally for bike lanes and shared lanes on Wednesday
City of Newport plans to crack down on noise violations
DEM Director Janet Coit to depart on June 18, Terrence Gray to become Acting Director
Now Hiring: 110+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Connect, Create, & Play: The Huddle to open in Newport
Rhea’s Kitchen is shifting gears; now open for breakfast
Kansas to play Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford December 10th
Livingston Taylor, Luna, and G. Love kick off the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series at The Loft
11th Hour Racing awards 23 grants totaling $1.92 million on World Ocean Day
Fog cuts game short as Newport Gulls win home opener
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 32 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 31 – June 7)
Support What’s Up Newp
Our content is free and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way. Become a What’s Up Newp Supporter/Paid Subscriber today!
Elsewhere In The News
Family team crushes in Annapolis to Newport Race [Scuttlebutt Sailing News]
“Story in the Public Square” wins bronze award in annual Telly Awards [Salvetoday]
Newport steps up enforcement of its noise ordinances [WJAR]
Assembly OKs Cortvriend’s bill designating official state coral [General Assembly]
Senate approves Euer’s bill to assist in DEM enforcement [General Assembly]
Senate OKs Gallo bill allowing restaurants to continue selling drinks with take-out [General Assembly]
We’ll See You Out There
|45
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.