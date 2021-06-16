What's Up in Newp Today: June 16

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 16.
The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is officially canceled this year. Organizers had hoped to host the event on September 25, but this week pulled the plug on that idea. Organizers say that they expect to still host a St. Patrick’s Day Party on September 25 that would involve bars, food, and music.
Libbi Gildea, Queer Educator for The Katie Brown Educational Program, provides a Guest View for us this week - I Want You to Care That I’m Queer.
Representative Carson and Senator Euer write Short-term rental safety must be addressed.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at the 100+ local businesses that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
Like local businesses, our locally owned, independent newsroom depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage? Become a supporter for the price of one latte.
Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project invites you to a Juneteenth Celebration Virtual Lecture, African American Un-Freedom, this evening at 6:30 pm. Presented by renowned professor and journalist Dr. Fred Zilian, this online lecture will address the period from the end of Reconstruction to the end of the 1960s, a period of “un-freedom” and inequality for African Americans. More Details / Register.
The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) will hold a virtual artist talk with Nick Benson this evening at 7:30 pm. In his JAC Talk, Benson will discuss his ancient craft in the context of digital technology, mass production and consumption, and philosophical questions about the nature of human interaction. More details
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:18 am & 12:59 pm | Low tide at 5:59 am & 6:07 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 28% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 4 pm – Painting Plein Air Landscapes with Bill Lane at Portsmouth Arts Guild
2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Wednesday Summer Market on Memorial Boulevard
6 pm to 8 pm – Music at Sunset, June 16: Magnolia Cajun Band at Blithewold Mansion
6:30 pm – Juneteenth* Celebration Virtual Lecture: AFRICAN AMERICAN UN-FREEDOM
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Danbury at Cardines Field
7:30 pm – Jamestown Arts Center to hold a virtual artist talk with stone carver Nick Benson
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Landing -Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
6 pm – Little Compton Town Council
6:45 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Senate approves Senator Euer’s bill to remove spousal exemption from rape law
I Want You to Care That I’m Queer
The Aquidneck Club helps raise over $100,000 for Newport Mental Health
Vets Auditorium announces “An Evening with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: Together in Concert”
Guest View – Rep. Carson, Sen. Euer: Short-term rental safety must be addressed
Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
What’s Up Newp runs on your support
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Concert Photos: Nick-a-Nees celebrates 25 years (June 12-13, 2021)
Elsewhere In The News
Newport's St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed once again [WJAR]
‘We’re going to bring the parade to the bars’: Newport cancels postponed St. Patrick’s Day parade [WPRI]
DEM to Offer Additional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test on Monday, June 28 [RI.Gov]
RIDOT Takes Over Streetlights from Towns and Cities [RI.Gov]
Salve Regina’s Enactus team places third at 2021 national competition [Salve Today]
URI, Media Literacy Now-RI to begin study of media literacy in R.I. schools [URI Today]
We’ll See You Out There
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.