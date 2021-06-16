What's Up in Newp Today: June 16

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 16.

The Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is officially canceled this year. Organizers had hoped to host the event on September 25, but this week pulled the plug on that idea. Organizers say that they expect to still host a St. Patrick’s Day Party on September 25 that would involve bars, food, and music.

Libbi Gildea, Queer Educator for The Katie Brown Educational Program, provides a Guest View for us this week - I Want You to Care That I’m Queer.

Representative Carson and Senator Euer write Short-term rental safety must be addressed.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at the 100+ local businesses that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

Like local businesses, our locally owned, independent newsroom depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage? Become a supporter for the price of one latte.

Be A Supporter

Newport Middle Passage Port Marker Project invites you to a Juneteenth Celebration Virtual Lecture, African American Un-Freedom, this evening at 6:30 pm. Presented by renowned professor and journalist Dr. Fred Zilian, this online lecture will address the period from the end of Reconstruction to the end of the 1960s, a period of “un-freedom” and inequality for African Americans. More Details / Register.

The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) will hold a virtual artist talk with Nick Benson this evening at 7:30 pm. In his JAC Talk, Benson will discuss his ancient craft in the context of digital technology, mass production and consumption, and philosophical questions about the nature of human interaction. More details

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:18 am & 12:59 pm | Low tide at 5:59 am & 6:07 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5 days, 28% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Senate approves Senator Euer’s bill to remove spousal exemption from rape law

I Want You to Care That I’m Queer

The Aquidneck Club helps raise over $100,000 for Newport Mental Health

Vets Auditorium announces “An Evening with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: Together in Concert”

Guest View – Rep. Carson, Sen. Euer: Short-term rental safety must be addressed

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

What’s Up Newp runs on your support

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

Newport's St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed once again [WJAR]

‘We’re going to bring the parade to the bars’: Newport cancels postponed St. Patrick’s Day parade [WPRI]

DEM to Offer Additional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test on Monday, June 28 [RI.Gov]

RIDOT Takes Over Streetlights from Towns and Cities [RI.Gov]

Salve Regina’s Enactus team places third at 2021 national competition [Salve Today]

URI, Media Literacy Now-RI to begin study of media literacy in R.I. schools [URI Today]

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by capturedbycarmen. Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp or @WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here.

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter

Leave a comment