What's Up in Newp Today: June 13

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) last night at 11 pm recommended reopening Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH closed the beach for swimming on Thursday.
Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Today - WSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:37 am & 10:43 pm | Low tide at 4:10 am & 3:49 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 6% lighting.
7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, & 5 pm – Yoga in King’s Park
8:30 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
2 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Motown with Martha and The Vandellas piped-in sunset cruise, from Jamestown
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 5 pm to 8 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Nothing scheduled.
RIDOH and DEM are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond due to a blue-green algae
DEM hosting virtual workshop on draft water quality restoration study for Newport water supply reservoirs
32 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 11 – 13)
Newport leaders to pay respects for former sister-city Mayor
Governor McKee, RIDOH provide COVID-19 Vaccination Update
Top 10 'must-see and do' events and attractions in Boston this summer
New hotel adds chill vibe to Newport, R.I., escape [Boston Herald]
Tiverton man dies in Saturday motorcycle accident [East Bay RI]
