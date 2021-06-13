What's Up in Newp Today: June 13

Good Morning,

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) last night at 11 pm recommended reopening Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH closed the beach for swimming on Thursday.

Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today - WSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:37 am & 10:43 pm | Low tide at 4:10 am & 3:49 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 days, 6% lighting.

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 5 pm to 8 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Cara Vrindisi at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Easton’s Beach reopens for swimming

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “In the Heights”

The Gamm Theatre Announces Auditions for Season 37 (2021-2022)

Brian C. Jones: In case of emergency, don’t call me

RIDOH and DEM are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond due to a blue-green algae

DEM hosting virtual workshop on draft water quality restoration study for Newport water supply reservoirs

32 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 11 – 13)

Newport leaders to pay respects for former sister-city Mayor

Governor McKee, RIDOH provide COVID-19 Vaccination Update

New hotel adds chill vibe to Newport, R.I., escape [Boston Herald]

Tiverton man dies in Saturday motorcycle accident [East Bay RI]

