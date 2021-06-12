What's Up in Newp Today: June 12

Good Morning,

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond in Newport due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom in the pond. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. More details.

While Goddard Park Beach has reopened for swimming, Easton’s Beach remains closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels.

newportFILM dropped their summer outdoor movie lineup yesterday. Read all about it here.

Today is Record Store Day, a day to support local businesses and celebrate the iconic creation known as the vinyl record. Read more

The Newport Car Museums is looking for qualified volunteers to serve as docents during Museum hours of 10-5 daily. If you love cars and people, this is a chance to share your knowledge with visitors from all over the world. Contact Vincent Moretti, 401-374-8677, email vmoretti@newportcarmuseum.org

Critically acclaimed indie-folk artist Sean Rowe is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, June 18th, at 7 PM and What’s Up Newp has a pair of free tickets to the show, courtesy of Common Fence Music in Portsmouth. Read More

What’s Up in Newp Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - ENE wind around 7 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:55 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 3:09 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – DJ D-Wun at 8 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Never In Vegas & Chopville at 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Localz (Tiverton) – Somethin’ Else at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

NUWC Division Newport engineer releases his inner child as mentor with Big Brothers of Rhode Island [NUWC]

McKee explains why he extended RI’s state of emergency through July 9 [WPRI]

‘I’m going to die’: Diver recalls getting stuck in whale’s mouth off Cape Cod [WPRI]

Riverside woman thankful car ran over her instead of children at Little Compton beach [WJAR]

We’ll See You Out There

