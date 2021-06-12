What's Up in Newp Today: June 12
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there today in and around Newport.
Good Morning,
The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond in Newport due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom in the pond. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. More details.
While Goddard Park Beach has reopened for swimming, Easton’s Beach remains closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels.
newportFILM dropped their summer outdoor movie lineup yesterday. Read all about it here.
Today is Record Store Day, a day to support local businesses and celebrate the iconic creation known as the vinyl record. Read more
The Newport Car Museums is looking for qualified volunteers to serve as docents during Museum hours of 10-5 daily. If you love cars and people, this is a chance to share your knowledge with visitors from all over the world. Contact Vincent Moretti, 401-374-8677, email vmoretti@newportcarmuseum.org
Critically acclaimed indie-folk artist Sean Rowe is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, June 18th, at 7 PM and What’s Up Newp has a pair of free tickets to the show, courtesy of Common Fence Music in Portsmouth. Read More
What’s Up in Newp Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - ENE wind around 7 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:55 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 3:09 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
8:30 am – Yoga in King’s Park
8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
9 am – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
10 am – Colonial Clean Sweep at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
10 am – Gravestone cleaning at Braman Cemetery
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
11 am & 1 pm – Tea & Scones at Blithewold Mansion
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12:15 pm, 2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
5:30 pm – Africa on my Mind… at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – DJ D-Wun at 8 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 8 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Never In Vegas & Chopville at 9 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Localz (Tiverton) – Somethin’ Else at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Clique duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: June 11 – 13
Record Store Day returns Saturday, June 12th
32 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 11 – 13)
Newport Polo will host its annual Newport Cup on Saturday
RIDOH and DEM are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond due to a blue-green algae
DEM hosting virtual workshop on draft water quality restoration study for Newport water supply reservoirs
Newport leaders to pay respects for former sister-city Mayor
Governor McKee, RIDOH provide COVID-19 Vaccination Update
Top 10 ‘must-see and do’ events and attractions in Boston this summer
Renters Beware: Scammers and con-artists are taking advantage of the competitive Aquidneck Island residential leasing market
newportFILM announces summer film lineup
Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns on June 19
Ticket Giveaway: Sean Rowe at the Norman Bird Sanctuary June 18th
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
'Normandie' estate on Ocean Drive hits the market for $15 million
Renters Beware: Scammers and con-artists are taking advantage of the competitive Aquidneck Island residential leasing market
32 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 11 – 13)
Elsewhere In The News
NUWC Division Newport engineer releases his inner child as mentor with Big Brothers of Rhode Island [NUWC]
McKee explains why he extended RI’s state of emergency through July 9 [WPRI]
‘I’m going to die’: Diver recalls getting stuck in whale’s mouth off Cape Cod [WPRI]
Riverside woman thankful car ran over her instead of children at Little Compton beach [WJAR]
We’ll See You Out There
