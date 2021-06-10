What's Up in Newp Today: June 10

Good Morning, today is Thursday, June 10.

One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade, and a re-enactment, was a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution. Read More

The Newport City Council passed a resolution last night to start looking at ways to make drivers more aware of bikers on the road. The resolution includes things such as new bike lanes and markers on the pavement. WJAR reports

Congratulations to Mrs. Angela Johnson, Rogers High School Social Studies teacher on her selection as the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

Rogers High School will be having graduation this evening at 6 pm at Toppa Field! Congrats to all you graduates. Take note - slow down and use a bit of extra caution driving in the area as there will be more cars and pedestrians than normal.

Salve Regina University has announced that it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall. WJAR reports

Mohamad Farzan, a Newport resident and the founding principal of NewPort Architecture, is among two who have been confirmed by the RI Senate to RI Arts Council's 13-member board.

Today -Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Today - NNE wind 6 to 11 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:38 am & 8:49 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 1:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 0% lighting.

This Day in RI History: June 10, 1772 – The burning of the HMS Gaspee

Island Moving Company announces summer performance and event schedule

Save The Bay kicks off the swim season with a youth swim clinic led by Elizabeth Beisel

Newport Car Museum adds McLaren P1 and Senna to World Car Gallery

11th Hour Racing Team clinches third place in tense Leg 2 of The Ocean Race Europe

Newport Bermuda Race entries open next week; Race starts on June 17, 2022

Angela Johnson named 2020-2021 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Return To Mohegan Sun Arena

Recent Local Obituaries

Newport City Council passes resolution to improve bike safety [WJAR]

Salve Regina to require students, employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 [WJAR]



In 1925, The Second-Richest Person In The World Was A 12-Year-Old Girl (Doris Duke) [Celebrity Net Worth]

Governor McKee Signs Legislation Requiring Statewide Standards in Consumer Education [RI.Gov]

Treasurer Magaziner Celebrates Signing of Financial Literacy Legislation [RI.Gov]

