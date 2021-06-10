What's Up in Newp Today: June 10

Good Morning, today is Thursday, June 10.
One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade, and a re-enactment, was a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution. Read More
The Newport City Council passed a resolution last night to start looking at ways to make drivers more aware of bikers on the road. The resolution includes things such as new bike lanes and markers on the pavement. WJAR reports
Congratulations to Mrs. Angela Johnson, Rogers High School Social Studies teacher on her selection as the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Rogers High School will be having graduation this evening at 6 pm at Toppa Field! Congrats to all you graduates. Take note - slow down and use a bit of extra caution driving in the area as there will be more cars and pedestrians than normal.
Salve Regina University has announced that it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall. WJAR reports
Mohamad Farzan, a Newport resident and the founding principal of NewPort Architecture, is among two who have been confirmed by the RI Senate to RI Arts Council's 13-member board.
Weather Forecast
Today -Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 6 to 11 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:38 am & 8:49 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 1:45 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 29 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: June 10: Studies of shells, rocks, and wood
10 am – Plein Air Watercolor Workshop
2:05 & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
6 pm to 8 pm – Sunset Yoga & Wine Event at Thriving Tree Coffee House
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Los Hermanos, Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts, About Endlessness, Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
4 pm - Newport Housing Authority
6 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
6:30 pm - Newport Waterfront Commission
7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission, Little Compton School Committee, Tiverton Planning Board, Little Compton Town Council, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review, Tiverton Town Council
Recent Local Obituaries
