What's Up in Newp today: July 9

Good Morning,

Tropical Storm Elsa is on our doorstep. According to the latest forecasts, tropical storm conditions are expected to sweep over the area this morning with wind gusts of up to 50 mph and rain totals of 2-4” possible before rapidly coming to an end on Friday evening.

A few updates;

There is a Tropical Storm Warning, Flash Flood Watch, and Hurricane Local Statement for our area.

As a precaution, the City of Newport has announced that the gates to Easton’s Beach will be closed on Friday and the water will be off-limits to swimmers as heavy surf and dangerous rip currents are expected.

This evening’s scheduled NIMFest Concert with James Montgomery at King Park, has been rescheduled to Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and last night’s Easton’s Beach Family Night Concert has been rescheduled to Aug. 19th.

DEM is advising the public to exercise caution along shoreline areas due to anticipated rip currents and high surf. More details

National Grid says that it is preparing for this storm by securing 1,820 field-based personnel as part of our emergency response operations. More details

More to come throughout the day on whatsupnewp.com

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) yesterday announced that by the end of October 2021, tolls at the Pell Bridge will be all-electronic, eliminating the cash and credit card transactions. Read Story

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 115+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. Read Story

In the market for a new home? Check out these open houses in Newport County this weekend! Read Story

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Hurricane Local Statement

Flash Flood Watch until July 9, 04:00 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Warning

Today - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy dense fog before noon. High near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight - Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Tropical Storm Warning

Today - Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 8:11 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:56 am & 1:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

12 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport officials gearing up for Tropical Storm Elsa

Hydrant flushing underway in Middletown, Portsmouth

Survey assesses the impact of flooding in the city’s North End neighborhood

National Grid preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa to hit New England on Friday

DEM: Dangerous rip currents, high surf expected late Thursday into Saturday

Newport Polo will host USA vs. Italy on Saturday

Now Hiring: 115+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Roger Williams Park Zoo announces new additions

Pell Bridge to shift to electronic-only tolling in October

17 open houses happening this weekend (July 9 – 11)

Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning issued for Newport County

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: July 9 – 11

Potter League for Animals to hold Community Pet Food & Supplies Distribution Day

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning July 11-24

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

We’ll See You Out There