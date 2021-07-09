What's Up in Newp today: July 9

Good Morning,
Tropical Storm Elsa is on our doorstep. According to the latest forecasts, tropical storm conditions are expected to sweep over the area this morning with wind gusts of up to 50 mph and rain totals of 2-4” possible before rapidly coming to an end on Friday evening.
A few updates;
There is a Tropical Storm Warning, Flash Flood Watch, and Hurricane Local Statement for our area.
As a precaution, the City of Newport has announced that the gates to Easton’s Beach will be closed on Friday and the water will be off-limits to swimmers as heavy surf and dangerous rip currents are expected.
This evening’s scheduled NIMFest Concert with James Montgomery at King Park, has been rescheduled to Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and last night’s Easton’s Beach Family Night Concert has been rescheduled to Aug. 19th.
DEM is advising the public to exercise caution along shoreline areas due to anticipated rip currents and high surf. More details
National Grid says that it is preparing for this storm by securing 1,820 field-based personnel as part of our emergency response operations. More details
More to come throughout the day on whatsupnewp.com
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) yesterday announced that by the end of October 2021, tolls at the Pell Bridge will be all-electronic, eliminating the cash and credit card transactions. Read Story
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 115+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. Read Story
In the market for a new home? Check out these open houses in Newport County this weekend! Read Story
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy dense fog before noon. High near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight - Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy dense fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 4 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours of sun.
High tide at 8:11 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:56 am & 1:23 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm – Secret Garden Tour “Summer Tour – A New View”
10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm to 7 pm – Waterfront Concerts at King Park presents James Montgomery (Postponed to Saturday)
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Tyler from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
King Park – James Montgomery & All Stars Blues Band form 5 pm to 7 pm
Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm
Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: JT Moore at 6:30 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
