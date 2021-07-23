What's Up in Newp Today: July 23

Good Morning,

Today is Friday, July 23.

Newport Folk’s “Folk-On” event kicks off today at Fort Adams State Park. The two three-day events are sold out. Gates open at 10 am and music begins on the main stages around noon.

Over the next ten days, What's Up Newp's reporters and photographers will bring you the most in-depth coverage of Newport Folk and Newport Jazz.

Here’s our latest Folk coverage;

—

Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) yesterday announced a land campaign to conserve two properties in Portsmouth. The properties total 27.4 acres and have important conservation values, including farmland, forestland, wildlife habitat, and scenic vistas, according to ALT. Read More

—

Beginning today, visitors to Green Animals Topiary Garden will be able to enjoy watching the sun set over Narragansett Bay every Friday and Saturday through September 4 as Summer Nights at Green Animals returns. This is just one of a number of schedule changes and updates announced by the Preservation Society yesterday. Read More

—

On the market for a new home in Newport County? There are 26 open houses taking place this weekend. Check them out

—

This Saturday, Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 2nd annual charity event at Dockside here in Newport. The event highlights two of the city’s most famous sandwiches and drinks, the lobster roll and the mudslide. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund, a Boston-based non-profit that is aimed at combatting adult and pediatric cancer. Read More

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions

New legislative commission to study low and moderate-income housing act to meet for the first time

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29

Aquidneck Land Trust launches campaign to conserve 27.4 acres in Portsmouth

Summer Nights at Green Animals returns, Preservation Society announces other schedule updates

What’s Up This Weekend – July 22 – 25: Things to do, live music, and more

26 open houses happening this weekend (July 23 – 25)

‘Lobby Muddy Fest’ to host 2nd Annual Charity Event at Dockside this Saturday

Home of the Week: 20 Borden Farm Road – The perfect marriage of old and new

Brandi Carlile performs new song “Right on Time” on Tonight Show

Narrows Center for the Arts announces August calendar

Two homes on East Shore Road in Jamestown sell, fetch $6.97 million and $2.6 million

YMCA officially begins capital campaign project with a groundbreaking ceremony

Newport City Council will return to City Hall for a council meeting on July 28

COVID-19 recession: One of America’s deepest downturns was also its shortest after bailout-driven bounceback

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today: July 23

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNW wind around 6 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours & 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:47 am & 8:15 pm | Low tide at 1:39am & 1:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Hotel Viking – The Complaints at 5 pm

Jane Pickens Virtual Screening Room - The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm

Newport Craft Brewery – Brian Scott at 5 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Newport Playhouse – MAGGIE ROSE w/ Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan + Ali McGuirk at 7 pm

The Reef – Brian & John from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee

We’ll See You Out There